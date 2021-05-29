A New Hope city employee was recognized for quick thinking that likely saved a man’s life from a fire last month. West Metro Fire-Rescue Chief Sarah Larson awarded Public Works staffer Brad Johnson a chief’s commendation before the New Hope City Council at the May 24 meeting.
Larson explained what happened on the morning of April 9 before presenting the award to Johnson.
According to Larson, Johnson was conducting routine maintenance in the southern portion of the city when he noticed smoke coming from the Midland Shopping Center. Johnson decided to investigate and found that the smoke was coming from the side of the A+ Coin Wash laundromat. He drove to the site and called 911.
As Johnson opened the gate leading to the dumpster, he noticed that there was a man stuck inside the container, where a “significant” amount of smoke was emanating. Larson said the man noticed Johnson and began pleading for help, saying that there were chemicals inside of the container. Johnson got the man out of the dumpster and the two waited for police to arrive.
Larson said the man was thankful for being saved and called Johnson “a hero” many times, a title which she said he had earned.
“By Brad being there, at the right place at the right time, and making the decision to act, there’s no doubt in my mind that Brad saved the life of that man,” said Larson.
Johnson received the award to applause from the council, who stood up in his honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.