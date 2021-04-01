African American customers are calling for a boycott of Benihana after an alleged discriminatory experience March 29 at the 850 Louisiana Ave. location in Golden Valley. The boycott accompanies a list of demands for the restaurant chain to right what one of the customers, Chauntyll Allen, a St. Paul Schools board member and founder of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, called a “nightmare” situation.
According to a release, the party of five were refused service after they requested their table be cleaned and they speak with the restaurant’s manager. The situation ended with the arrival of police and the party left without incident. The event was livestreamed by the customers on Facebook Live.
The boycott was announced at a rally outside of the restaurant two days after the incident. The demands included termination of staff, the institution of anti-racism training and a public apology.
Golden Valley city officials acknowledged the gathering and offered a statement March 31.
“The City of Golden Valley is dedicated to being a supportive and united community, strengthened by the diversity of its residents and visitors,” the statement read. “City staff has planned a meeting with the five Black women organizing the event this afternoon based on their experience at Benihana. The Police Department has been in contact with event organizers and will support and protect the right to assemble and peacefully protest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.