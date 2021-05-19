Blue Line LRT Extension planners spent much of the May 13 Corridor Management Committee meeting with an eye to the calendar, updating local representatives involved in the old and new routes of the light rail project on when and where to expect the next steps.
Currently, project staff members are garnering feedback about a proposal to shift a portion of the route from West Broadway to Highway 81, and reach Target Field station through one of several north Minneapolis route options. Previously, the light rail line was expected to travel through Golden Valley to Highway 55, then to Target Field station.
The interactive map and survey submission form will expire Friday, May 28. Dan Soler, a senior program administrator with Hennepin County, said the survey window was set to close at the end of April, but it was expanded through May due to the Derek Chauvin trial, the civil unrest in Brooklyn Center, ongoing public COVID-19 vaccination drives and the pandemic in general.
“There were a lot of things that were going on in all of our communities,” said Soler.
Still, plenty of new dates were on the horizon. Soler said the staff at the project office are “getting ready to roll up our sleeves” and begin evaluating the feedback for possible changes to the route. The deadline to make refinements to the corridor proposal is the end of the summer. Soler expects visuals on what the light rail could look like along the corridor in June and “area-specific details” decided in July. Those details include potential station locations.
Soler said that visuals would include alternates of the light rail running at the center and side of the roadway, or elevated.
Later in the meeting, Project Engineer Nick Landwer reminded the committee that the existing light rail system has two stations that were not at-grade with the street: the airport station, which is underground, and the station at Lake and Hiawatha in Minneapolis, which is elevated.
Soler said July to August is when project planners will “start to roll out the big maps” and host in-person open houses for discussion.
Sophia Ginis, Metro Transit’s public involvement manager, said the office will also host a series of pop-ups and community-specific meetings. Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde said he was also planning “driveway meetings” with constituents in Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park to talk about light rail.
By August, the project office will have another round of feedback, which will be used to draft a route report by early fall. Soler said a September deadline for the report was a goal, but he anticipated a significant amount of feedback in the summer.
“It really looks to be a robust summer,” said Soler, especially with the anticipated dropping of pandemic restrictions.
Sam O’Connell, Met Council’s public affairs manager, said the project office was also planning to contract a program on anti-displacement this summer. The program will be led by a third party.
“Our agencies and respective organizations bring a little baggage to this,” she said. “We definitely want to participate, but this is not an area for us to lead.”
The purpose of the program is to recognize all impacts of the line, not just the positive impacts.
“Our experience on existing lines is that it’s a good success story,” O’Connell said, mentioning diversity that has cropped up along the line and the businesses that have opened. “Some stories may not be as positive. In some areas, we have lost some of our affordable housing.”
The project office is preparing to put out a request for proposal and assemble a working group in June. The program will end with some level of “commitment from the project,” said O’Connell.
Committee member Denise Butler pressed O’Connell and project staff to conduct the work within a reasonable timeframe and to come out with “a product” to hold them accountable to anti-displacement work. O’Connell said the office was hearing of the urgency for the program and acknowledged it was missing from the project office’s first alignment.
The biggest deadline for project planners is December, when a final “community-supported” route needs to be identified.
More information at bluelineext.org.
