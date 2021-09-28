Plans to identify a “community-supported” light rail route for the Blue Line Extension have been pushed from December to March. Blue Line leaders laid out a new timeline for the modified light rail project during the Sept. 24 Corridor Management Committee meeting.
A draft report, originally expected at the September meeting, is now expected to be released at the end of the year. The report will summarize work completed over the summer.
Project planners and area city officials spent the past several months hosting in-person and virtual open house meetings to discuss new maps and visuals that moved portions of the route from West Broadway Avenue to County Road 81, beginning south of Brooklyn Park to north Minneapolis.
Due to stalled negotiations with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railways in 2020, the proposed light rail corridor shifted from West Broadway slightly east to County Road 81. While much of the Brooklyn Park route remains the same, cities like Robbinsdale and Minneapolis have taken the summer to grapple with more significant route and station changes.
Officials from Robbinsdale have expressed opposition to having the route on County Road 81, particularly in the northern portion of the city. Mayor Bill Blonigan told the Corridor Management Committee that after a Robbinsdale City Council discussion with Blue Line project staff earlier in the week, he still had concerns with traffic, pedestrian safety, and the impact construction would have on the businesses in the city’s downtown area.
Blonigan said the city was hoping to meet with U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar before indicating their position on the modified route.
North Memorial station possibilities
Engineers also shared visuals of possible station configurations at North Memorial Health Hospital at the meeting. Because the route may continue south to either through Lowry Avenue North or West Broadway Avenue, one configuration was created for a Lowry connection and two configurations were created for a West Broadway connection.
All three visuals included an elevated rail just higher than the West Broadway Avenue bridges that are currently under construction.
“We’ve evaluated that there’s really not enough room to squeeze between the two bridges that are being constructed, but there’s an opportunity where we can stay in the center of them but come up and over,” said Project Engineer Nick Landwer of one of the West Broadway options.
The second visual imagined the light rail elevated and to the west of the bridges. Landwer said curving the light rail to one side of the bridges would keep it at a lower elevation and allow for a more southern station that could better connect to area parks and trails.
The Lowry configuration would remain to the east of the bridges before crossing over, elevated, to the hospital.
Robbinsdale resident and Community Advisory Committee Chair Jason Greenburg asked Landwer to explain why the configurations connected the light rail to the hospital’s parking ramp instead of the hospital itself. The ramp and the hospital are not connected, so hospital visitors using the light rail would need to travel from the rail platform, through the parking garage, and across Oakdale Avenue.
Landwer said hospital officials were anticipating the issue.
“North Memorial does identify that they need to provide pathways for folks to get through their campus,” Landwer said.
Soler said hospital officials were discussing how upgrades could potentially address existing inefficiencies, like a narrow underground tunnel used by employees and patients arriving via air to access the hospital. He added a skyway would “be nice,” but those deliberations wouldn’t begin for some time.
Elevating County Road 81 in Crystal
A brief presentation on station considerations at Bass Lake Road and County Road 81 in Crystal also occurred at the meeting. Landwer said the project office was considering elevating County Road 81 over Bass Lake Road in light of capacity concerns. The rail and station would remain at grade, intersecting Bass Lake Road. Landwer said the proposal would create an interchange of the intersecting roads in a “tight diamond” shape, and the signalized intersection there today would be eliminated.
Crystal Mayor Jim Adams said he had safety concerns with the “tucked-in” nature of the station, as well as how the existing properties would be affected.
“We certainly have displacement issues in that location,” Adams said.
Adams also wondered if the configuration took into consideration the future of how traffic may flow.
The next Corridor Management Committee meeting will be livestreamed starting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14. To access the meeting, visit bluelineext.org.
