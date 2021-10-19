Representatives of each community along the proposed Blue Line extension corridor were introduced to a new partner Center of Urban and Regional Affairs at the Oct. 14 Corridor Management Committee meeting. CURA, a University of Minnesota research group, was hired by Hennepin County last month to lead an anti-displacement working group for the light rail project that will connect Target Field to Brooklyn Park.
CURA Director C Terrence Anderson told the committee his ten-member team would likely complete work in the next year and a half.
Anderson said when it came to forming the anti-displacement work group, CURA preferred a “transparent, public process” instead of tapping people that might be a good fit. Anderson invited committee members to share their ideas about forming the work group in the coming weeks.
Some committee members had suggestions about membership selection.
Denise Butler, a representative from ACER and the Blue Line Coalition, recommended membership similar to the makeup of the Blue Line Extension’s Community Advisory Commission. She said giving community members and local organizations a seat at the table was a good way for CURA to produce “the best product for the community.”
Ricardo Perez, another Blue Line Coalition member, believed a portion of the seats should be given to those with lived experiences of displacement.
New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken also requested the city officials be in the working group. She said officials could both speak of their constituents’ concerns in the group and keep constituents updated.
Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan said he hoped CURA and the working group would be “cognizant” of the difference in displacement effects between Minneapolis and the suburbs involved in the light rail corridor. To that comment, Anderson agreed, and said that each station area would be considered a standalone area of inquiry, and potential impacts would be studied in a radius of one half-mile.
Research and recommendations
Aside from the work group, CURA will conduct research and make policy recommendations. Currently, the center was honing in on six separate study areas, including the effects of previous Minnesota light rail projects, the needs of residents and businesses along the corridor, how to monitor future displacement, and what has been done to mitigate displacement elsewhere.
Throughout the process, Anderson said the center would actively depart from traditional consulting models.
“So what this could have been is: CURA comes in with our own questions and hypothesis and methods, and we just sort of drop into a community and we talk to community leaders. ... We get data and information, and then we sort of disappear behind the black curtain here at the University of Minnesota and we deliver y’all with an analysis and report,” said Anderson.
Instead, he said the center would work to “build agency and capacity” by working alongside corridor partners.
Anderson said ultimately, if displacement concerns went beyond the scope of the project, “then we’ll expand the scope of the project.”
Blue Line Public Involvement Manager Sam O’Connell said CURA had also committed to engaging with 5,000 community members throughout the process.
Senior County Administrator Dan Soler said project staff members would regularly update committees on the work of the anti-displacement group.
Anderson said he looked forward to leading the unique project.
“We’re charting sort of new ground as a project,” said Anderson. “And we want this region to be a national model that you can do a project like this, make public investment like this, without just planning for people who are not currently there, but do this to benefit people that are currently there ... We feel that pressure and feel up for that challenge.”
Representatives from Brooklyn Center, Crystal and Osseo were absent at the committee meeting.
The next Corridor Management Committee meeting is scheduled for 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 12. The irregular date is due to the observance of Veterans Day.
Other upcoming meetings include a Robbinsdale and North Memorial station open house 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 West Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale; and several Minneapolis workshops in November.
For more information, visit bluelineext.org.
