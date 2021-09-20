The city of New Hope has been named the recipient of the Award of Excellence in the “programming and events” category for its virtual Bike Rodeo program.
The award was given by the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association. The association has nearly 900 members from across the state with a mission to “improve the quality of life in Minnesota by enhancing the profession of parks, open space, recreation, and leisure services.”
The Bike Rodeo has been hosted by New Hope, Golden Valley, and Crystal for several years, with the recent addition of Robbinsdale. The focus of the event is to provide bike safety guidance to the members of the community by collaborating with local police and fire departments. The event is typically attended by 400-600 participants, and includes a bike safety course, a helmet fitting and a raffle drawing for new bicycles.
The virtual event in May 2020 included worksheets, videos, a survey and a live-streamed bike raffle giveaway. The event website garnered over 800 views and 172 individuals entered to win a new bicycle.
