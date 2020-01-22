In the fall, the excavation of the future pool site next to New Hope City Hall was halted due to a boulder of a problem. Workers on the Xylon Avenue project were left scratching their heads over a 10-foot by 10-foot granite rock, which city officials said weighs between 100,000 and 125,000 pounds.
Parks Director Susan Rader said the situation has become an expensive problem. During routine communication with the city council in work sessions, staff members have reviewed trying to dispose of the rock or trying to move it to another city park or secluded city property. However, all of those options have been roadblocked. The cost to load, transport and unload the rock anywhere would be “significant,” Rader said, and the list of people waiting to adopt it is nonexistent.
Thankfully, unearthing large blocks of condensed sediment hasn’t been much of a historical issue for the city. Rader said she could not think of another time that the city had dealt with a similar problem, although the Civic Center Park project has led to the discovery of some old foundations and piping just west of the old city hall. Of course, that material was easier to remove.
Rader said that city officials are still awaiting an estimate from the contractor tasked with removing the rock. To her understanding, the current plan to rid the rock is to use a giant jackhammer attachment on a piece of construction equipment.
For now, the rock remains at the site. Those who want to get a look at the rock for themselves may have a difficult time, as the construction area is off-limits to the public for safety reasons.
