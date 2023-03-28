Armstrong High School seniors Rachel Olson and Stella Wright performed at the March 20 Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors meeting.

Olson, a cellist, has played with 600 of the top student musicians at Carnegie Hall. Wright, a poet, was named Minnesota’s Poetry Out Loud champion and will compete at the National level in May.

