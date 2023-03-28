Armstrong High School seniors Rachel Olson and Stella Wright performed at the March 20 Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors meeting.
Olson, a cellist, has played with 600 of the top student musicians at Carnegie Hall. Wright, a poet, was named Minnesota’s Poetry Out Loud champion and will compete at the National level in May.
There is a lot to be proud of in the Robbinsdale Schools district. But some schools in the district, specifically the middle schools, appear to be struggling.
During its Listening Time March 20, board members spent about an hour before its regular meeting hearing the concerns from residents about staffing and safety issues.
Chris Ebner, a science and social studies teacher of Plymouth Middle School, said that “a variety of traumatizing events” at PMS including bullying, sexual harassment and physical violence needs to be addressed. He thought one of the best thing way to track these problems would be by creating a Google Doc for each school to identify “issues that are impeding learning.”
From there, the superintendent, school board and staff could look into solving these problems.
“At the middle school level, we need massive help,” Ebner said. “We’re drowning,”
It wasn’t just teachers who shared concerns.
“A lot of the kids at my school are not behaving,” Cora Noelke, a sixth grader at PMS said, “and they are not being punished enough.”
Noelke added that she loves her teachers and that ongoing difficulty with students makes them “not very excited to come to work everyday.”
Jennifer Hernandez, who teaches English as a second language at PMS, read a letter on behalf of the special education teachers at PMS. She said there had been “hundreds of schedule changes” from repeated turnover of special education teachers.
“Not only are the teachers and guidance counselors’ mental health being affected,” Hernandez said, “our students’ mental health is affected. Students don’t want their schedules to change. Students want continuity, structure and routine.”
Abby Rombalski, a concerned parent, spoke about FAIR School Crystal, said under staffing was the biggest issue. She said she’s heard about classes being split and added to other classrooms when no other teacher is available.
She said this was happening daily.
She also said based on her own daughter’s experience there had been no sex education for the middle schoolers since the pandemic.
“There will be a surge in pregnancies,” Rombalski said. “Let it be known. Prepare the programs.”
After hearing Rombalski and many others speak, the board held their regular meeting.
Startled by some of these claims, the directors passed a motion to add a human resources update as a permanent agenda item to their meetings.
The RAS human resource update will include the “current number of open positions, total of open positions by category as well as position creations and promotions.”
This update, suggested by Director Kim Holmes, will give the board a chance to review together the latest and most accurate information available about staffing in the district. ReNae Bowman added the amendment that the details could “be ferreted out” during an agenda-setting meeting.
Of the directors, only John Vento voted against the amendment, saying he wanted it “further defined” before supporting the motion.
As of March 24, there are 89 different jobs posted on RAS’s website. Searching for “teacher” yields 15 results,
RAS is not the only district struggling to find teachers. The Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board releases a report every two years as dictated by Minnesota Legislature. According to the latest report, “nearly a third of new teachers leave teaching within the first five years in the profession.” It also found that the state “continues to lag significantly” when trying to create and maintain diverse educative teams that match the racial and ethnic demographics of Minnesotan students.
“A majority of districts reported being ‘somewhat significantly’ or ‘very significantly’ impacted by the teacher shortage (84%) and substitute teacher shortage (89%),” the report said.
The 2022 MNSPIRE Teacher Survey collected data from more than 15,000 people with Minnesota teaching licenses to learn more about why teachers might stay or leave. Among reasons to stop teaching, respondents listed “long hours, a large teaching load, and overwhelming class sizes” and “having to take on extra duties, such as covering classes when substitutes were not available.”
Many feel they are not paid enough when compared to the amount of work they are expected to do. Also, teachers will often have to spend part of their paycheck on supplies, which adds to a long list of reasons for why teachers are diminishing. Other factors like administration and lack of support or mentoring, specifically for teachers of color, were mentioned in the survey too.
“The good news is,” Schoolboard Chair Greta Evans-Becker said to the Sun Post about addressing issues, “everyone who runs for the board believes they are doing it in the best interest of our students and their learning.”
More information about the RAS School Board can be found at https://www.rdale.org/discover/school-board
