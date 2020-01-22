New Hope’s Begin Park is poised to receive $200,000 in park improvements this spring. According to a city memorandum, the playground is the oldest in the city park system and was last replaced in 1996.
New play structures and a new container will take up the bulk of the cost. The equipment currently is on a sand base, a material that is difficult to maneuver for those with disabilities. The sand will be replaced with engineered wood fiber, which is a material similar to woodchips, but more finely ground.
“I’m excited because this is in my neighborhood,” said Councilmember Cedrick Frazier. “People are excited about this, it [the park] gets frequent use.”
Begin (pronounced beige-in) will also be the first park in the city’s system to take part in a recycling program. Delano-based playground company Flagship Recreation, New Hope’s exclusive supplier of park equipment since 2011, uses refurbished materials so new equipment doesn’t have to be purchased every time improvements are needed. To be eligible, the entire playground must be comprised of Flagship’s equipment.
“You can save some of the existing pieces, maybe some of the posts, and help save costs on some of that work,” said City Engineer Dan Boyum.
Councilmember John Elder voiced his appreciation for the partnership between Flagship Recreation and the city.
In other cities, Elder said, park designs are often chosen through a bidding process. He said that the process can be problematic, as competing companies will take “little input from community” and “try to make as much of a playground as they can, for the dollars that are there.”
A design process will begin in the next few months. Currently, the city is seeking neighborhood representatives to help come up with ideas of what the park should look like. So far, Boyum said several residents had stepped forward to be in the committee.
The design meetings will take place in February and early March. The design will be approved in March and work will begin in early spring.
