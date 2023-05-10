Lakes, streams, rivers, and creeks hold fresh water. It’s one of Minnesota’s defining characteristics.
These bodies of water are monitored by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Based in St. Paul, the water team annually travels across the state to take various measurements.
According to MPCA Director Todd Biewen it takes 10 years to assess all the water in the state. It can be costly to travel to each space, pay for lodging, and staff the projects. And it can be time-consuming, so MPCA often asks for volunteers to supplement the data through its Volunteer Water Monitoring Program, which is marking 50 years in 2023.
In his free time, Biewen is one of those volunteers who checks up on Bassett Creek, near Golden Valley’s public library. For Biewan, checking on the neighborhood stream was a great way to get his children excited and involved in the outdoors when they were small.
Volunteers don’t take highly technical data, but they make observations. Volunteers are asked to fill a tube with water and check the level of murkiness.
It is measured based on how easy it is to spot the triangle pattern on the bottom of the tube. It only takes a few minutes to scoop a bucket of water into the tube and jot down some notes.
Most days, Bassett Creek is very clear, and May 2 was no different. Biewan said it’s good to check the water after a heavy rain because the creek grows murkier as pollutants wash into the water.
According to a press release, the MPCA uses the data collected to “help determine whether lakes and streams are meeting water quality standards, designed to protect aquatic life and recreational activities (like fishing and swimming). In some cases, the information gathered by volunteers is the only monitoring done on a particular lake or stream.”
If anyone wants to help be a steward of their local watering hole or look at some data, they can go to pca.state.mn.us and look up water. The MPCA also works with air, land, and climate.
