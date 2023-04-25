Each year, high schools around the area celebrate an athlete “who has distinguished herself in special individual athletic achievement or superior achievements in one or more sports.” This is the Athena Award, given to exactly one senior per participating school who has excelled in sports.
Robbinsdale Cooper High School’s Bre Frazier and Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s Savannah McGowan are the two 2023 Robbinsdale Area Schools athletes selected to receive this award. Both students are basketball aficionados.
Bre Frazier
“I play basketball, that’s really all I do,” Frazier told the Sun Post. “I’m looking to go off a full scholarship, probably major in sports management. I have like a 3.9 GPA right now. I think I was ranked like ten out of my class.”
Frazier has been playing varsity on the high school basketball team all four years, but began the sport when shee was six or seven. At Cooper, Frazier was awarded twice with all-conference awards as well as four varsity letters. She’s been a captain of the basketball team for two years.
Frazier lives in Minneapolis, and works at a daycare when not playing basketball. She’s also part of the National Honor Society and the 2023 yearbook committee. Her favorite class is cooking.
Frazier has several tattoos including butterflies, “2005,” and symbols of Gemini. Frazier likes the duality of her zodiac sign.
“Everybody says sometimes I’m nonchalant and then sometimes I’m just very nice, “ Frazier said. “It comes from my family, they think I have two personalities.”
Both sides of Frazier really love basketball. One thing Frazier’s learned from being on the team is how to be a leader. During her sophomore year, Frazier was having a difficult time improving when she started speaking to an older student, a captain at the time.
“I felt like I was just stuck at one skill level; I wasn’t getting better,” Frazier said. “I went to one of my teammates ... she just told me to keep working, keep training and it’ll come to you. And it definitely did.”
Frazier’s had many role models in basketball. Lots of people in her family play basketball. Head coach Ebony Rich began as an assistant coach at the same time Frazier started attending Cooper High as a ninth grader. Rich said it’s important for student athletes to be students first.
“Players that want to grow as a person, and they want to grow as an athlete, they can come play for me anytime,” Rich said.
Rich has certainly seen Frazier grow as a person during the four years they’ve known each other.
“She’s like the daughter you wanna have,” Rich said about Frazier. “She’s always high energy, she’s always been a leader from the jump ... I think that’s going to carry her far in basketball, and outside of basketball.”
Savannah McGowan
The youngest of five siblings, McGowan of Maple Grove told the Sun Post she is the most talkative but only the second-tallest in her family. At 6’2” and several inches taller in heels, McGowan towers over most of the people she meets.
Does she play basketball? Yes she does. She’s also very passionate about education. McGowan plans to major in biology and education at Illinois State University with goal of becoming a high school science teacher.
“In Minnesota especially, in general I think, there needs to be more teachers of color,” McGowan, who is a person of color herself, said. “I think all of our staff members of color, they’re in positions that do not require teaching. And I think that can make such a big difference for students ... having someone that helps represent them.”
McGowan could see herself working as a teacher at Armstrong High one day. Science teachers Becky Lautenschlager and Amy Buchholtz have been huge influences on McGowan. Lautenschlager brought enormous amounts of energy to the classroom, even when McGowan took her class during the pandemic. Buchholtz’s patience and kindness has helped kids not only understand chemistry but also get ready for college.
“I wanna do that for my students as well,” McGowan said. “I love school. I love being here. I love the social environment of school ... I am someone who can blend into most groups, and if I don’t know them, I will find a way to get to talk to them and get a conversation going. Yeah, I don’t really like to shy away from things.”
Part of this confidence has been cultivated by playing basketball. McGowan began playing the sport when she was in second grade. Towering over all the other kids, she found basketball to be relatively easy. By the time she was in middle school, she started playing on the high school basketball team. Not many seventh graders play with high schoolers, and it was sometimes challenging, but McGowan learned a lot from the older kids and grew quite comfortable on the court.
“It helped me improve so much and it helped me get stronger,” McGowan said. “Playing at that level was something that I needed.”
McGowan dabbled in track and volleyball, but her main focus has been basketball. She’s been very successful, lettering seven times. Reaching the end of her high school athletic career, McGowan really wanted the Athena Award. She was overjoyed when she learned she’s been selected.
“Oh I was so happy,” McGowan said. “I really did think I had a good chance because I’ve done a lot for basketball ... (but) I’m not a three-sport athlete.”
Head coach Antiwan Easley has known McGowan through various basketball programs for years, and really got to know McGowan well the past six years at Armstrong. Easley said it wasn’t very common for seventh-graders to be able to keep up with high schoolers. By her final high school season, McGowan had become an established role model for the younger kids.
Easley described McGowan as “an absolute joy” and “one of our all-time greats.”
The Minneapolis Area Athena Awards will be presented Friday, May 5, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. More information about Athena Awards can be found at minneapolisathena.com.
