Can Do Canines invites the public and their well-behaved dogs to take part in the Can Do Woofaroo 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, at 9440 Science Center Drive in New Hope.
The Can Do Woofaroo celebrates the partnership between assistance dogs and the people who need them.
KARE 11 Anchor Rena Sarigianopoulos will serve as Master of Ceremonies for this outdoor event, which will include an 11 a.m. one-mile fundraising walk, live music, dog costume contest, assistance dog demonstration, dog-centric vendors, tours of the Can Do Canines campus and more.
Participants are encouraged to collect pledges and donations toward the fundraiser, which are used to match assistance dogs to people with disabilities for free. Fundraising prizes will be awarded to those who raise certain dollar amounts, as well as to the top individual fundraiser and top fundraising team.
Details and registration at candowoofaroo.org.
