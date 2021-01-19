Artist Showcase 21 experiments with the virtual art experience

In a year of community event cancellations, the annual Artist Showcase, an exhibit for those who live, work, play, or study in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, will go on. The show will open Friday, Jan. 22, in a series of virtual formats.
All iterations of the gallery are set to go live by 5 p.m. Jan. 22. Interested viewers will be able to check out the entire gallery on Instagram by following @artistshowcase21 and in a web and 3D format on GVCFoundation.org.
A primary focus of this year’s show was to make the virtual gallery, a necessity due to pandemic conditions, feel like the creative endeavor that it was.
“Our safety plans sparked new ideas to feature local artists in creative ways, while maintaining a traditional exhibition experience,” said Jamie Marshall, executive director of St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts. “We’ve really leaned-in to online exhibition technologies in hopes that everyone can enjoy the artwork in a safe way that works well for them.”
John Kluchka, an organizer and member of Golden Valley Arts, designed the 3D gallery, which will be viewable using a virtual reality headset, a smartphone or a computer. Regardless of what device a viewer chooses, Kluchka said the gallery will be rendered in “exquisite detail.”
In the 3D format, viewers will be able to “walk up” to work and view an introductory video from the artist.
“We even have musical performances and films that you can just go up to and play inside the gallery,” Kluchka said.
The web format will also offer artist details and ways to purchase art. For social media mavens, Instagram will also provide an interactive way to view art. Viewers are encouraged to comment on posts they enjoy and submit their vote for the people’s choice award by “liking,” or double-tapping on the heart-shaped icon either on the web or the Instagram format. People’s choice votes will be tallied between the two platforms in the spring.
A ‘ghost gallery’
Marshall said the work does not exist online only: To create the virtual experience, work was physically hung at Robbin Gallery in downtown Robbinsdale. The work was then scanned and stitched to create the online formats. Work will remain in the “ghost gallery” through the end of the month.
Marshall said gaining access to the space in the gallery, a historic library building, was a stroke of luck. “The pandemic created new challenges and new opportunities for this event—as we were looking for a venue we could access on our own schedule, Robbin Gallery had a cancellation that led to the sudden availability of their beautiful and intimate space in the month of January.”
He continued: “While we wish we could bring our communities together in the physical space, having the show hung, even without an in-person audience, allows us to create some unique and exciting online gallery formats.”
The virtual galleries will remain active indefinitely.
The Artist Showcase is presented in collaboration between St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts and Golden Valley Arts and is sponsored by Citizens Independent Bank.
Upped ‘momentum and excitement’
Another power of the gallery is that it gains notoriety from the work of the artists. Marshall said last year’s submissions like the REM5 VR Lab and the Golden Valley Orchestra live scoring of a short film have upped the “momentum and excitement” for the next show.
“Our audience is also beginning to expect innovative collaborations,” said Marshall.
As a result, the number of submissions increased, from never-before-exhibited artists to previously featured artists with new work to show. The virtual format also lends itself to the influx of digital media, virtual reality, film, dance and music performance submissions. In total, 100 works from 60 artists will be viewable in the gallery.
Even with the creative effort involved in this year’s show, “there is no direct substitution for connecting with neighbors and seeing art up close and in-person,” said Marshall.
“We look forward to bringing people together again in that way as soon as possible, but the online gallery formats we’ve created this year are beautiful and engaging in their own right,” Marshall continued. “This year’s Artist Showcase is available at any time, from any place, provides the opportunity to get to know the artists behind the artwork at the click of a button, can be easily shared with friends and neighbors, and will reach people across the country and around the world.”
