Loretta Arradondo has announced that she has suspended her campaign for a seat on the Golden Valley City Council.

The Golden Valley woman said she has chosen instead to focus her time on supporting candidates involved in a separate election in the metropolitan area.

Due to the timing of Arradondo’s announcement, her name will still remain on the ballot. Because early voting began Sept 17, some voters may have already cast ballots for Arradondo. Those that would like to submit a new ballot should go to Golden Valley City Hall (7800 Golden Valley Road) and request their initial ballot be spoiled and receive a new ballot.

Arradondo is a four-year resident of Golden Valley and a family facilitator at NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center. She thanked her supporters and those who made donations to her campaign.

In lieu of her canceled campaign, Arradondo has endorsed Denise La Mere-Anderson.

There are now six active candidates in the race for two open seats on the Golden Valley City Council: Andy Johnson, Joanie Clausen, Drew Peterson, La Mere-Anderson, incumbent Gillian Rosenquist, and Orville Satter.

