The theatre department at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School is taking a turn for the somber and spooky with its fall production, “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” opening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The play is written by Joe Lovitt and directed by his wife and Armstrong educator Jenny Lovitt.
Joe Lovitt said the show is an amalgamation of the Frankenstein story and the chain of events that led its author, Mary Shelley, to pen it.
The inspiration came from Armstrong students who read the novel in Jenny Lovitt’s AP Literature class. The students made a case to Lovitt that the novel’s subject matter would make for an interesting play, but she found that available scripts featured a male-heavy cast.
Jenny Lovitt wondered if a better balance could be struck if a second story was brought in to mirror the novel. She turned to her husband, who has written several one-act plays for the Armstrong theatre in the past.
Joe Lovitt thought the idea “sounded like a lot of fun,” and he took to the keyboard to begin researching and writing his first full-length production.
The show is a triple debut for student Timothy Guillaume. The sophomore has never acted in a high school theatrical production before. In this first go-round, he portrays two characters and is the creator of the show’s original music.
Joe Lovitt said he and fellow showrunners were “floored” when Guillaume offered to take on the score.
“There were a lot of music cues I had written in the script, but without names for the music or anything. It just said ‘I need this kind of song here, this kind of song here.’ And he [Guillaume] came to us and said ‘Can I write the music for the show?’”
Guillaume collaborated with the Lovitts, sending audio files back and forth until all parties agreed the songs were show ready.
“Whenever someone comes in and volunteers anything I’m always a little wary, but he [Guillame] came in and nailed it,” Joe Lovitt said.
Inspiring the classic horror story
Some may already know that the story of Frankenstein arose from a challenge by poet Lord Byron to write the best horror story. The character of Victor Frankenstein will be portrayed by Ben Leflar.
Joe Lovitt said just as the account of a mythical, hideous beast roaming the European countryside will pique the interest of viewers, so will the real-life escapades of the young and eccentric Shelley. The headstrong daughter of well-known activist-philosopher parents spent many years in the company of pioneers of the Romantic movement. Shelley is portrayed by Janae Leibel.
Student and stage manager Emma Wiley said audiences should look for moments when the story of Frankenstein’s monster parallels Shelley’s biography.
“You can see Mary in the creature, and Mary in Victor,” Wiley said. “She purposely added some parts of her life in there, which I think is really cool.”
Guillaume said he liked that the show operates on a large emotional spectrum. Lovitt said the show grapples with all the same themes of the classic Frankenstein story, but avoids a lot of the tropes.
“It’s not the Frankenstein that people are used to seeing in the old movies,” Lovitt said.
And yes, there are scares.
“I’ve got some shocks written into the script,” promised Lovitt. “Some things are going to happen off-stage, but it will, we hope, rattle a few nerves.”
“Lighting and sound effects-wise, it’s pretty cue heavy,” Wiley said. “It’s going to enhance the eerie vibe of the show.”
Joseph Diehl, the show’s lead painter and an Armstrong senior, has been busy at work making sure the set design is consistent with the mood of the show.
He said there is an emphasis on purples, blues, greens and grays. Like the monster that Victor Frankenstein creates, Diehl added that the set is intended to look slightly cobbled together, as if its components weren’t meant to fit neatly together.
Jenny Lovitt said the production was a “team effort” that “demanded much more of all of us.”
“We know audiences will come with expectations and we want to meet them,” Jenny Lovitt said. “It is my sincere privilege and pleasure to work with such a talented group of staff and students.”
Members of the public have three opportunities to watch “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.” The show opens 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10653 36th Ave. N., Plymouth, with additional performances Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday Oct. 15, both at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. General admission tickets will be available 30 minutes before showtime. Due to thematic elements, the production is recommended for students ages 12 and older.
