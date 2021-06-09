High school graduation is a time to reflect on one’s achievements over the past four years and look to a bright future ahead. Here are five Robbinsdale Armstrong High School seniors who are looking forward to tossing their caps in celebration of those accomplishments Thursday, June 10, as part of a 7:30 p.m. outdoor commencement ceremony in the school stadium.
Kaitlyn Daoheuang
What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Armstrong High School?
My most memorable learning experience during my time at Armstrong would be realizing what I took for granted this 2020-2021 school year. During the pandemic, I recognized the importance of learning in person and how much of a difference my learning experience was being online for the majority of the school year. Learning online was definitely something I had to get used to especially for a class like AP physics. On the brighter side, many opportunities have opened up for me this year such as getting accepted to my dream school and speaking at Gov. Tim Walz’s press conference. Most importantly though, I would say that the graduating seniors this year have put forth great effort and our perseverance pushed us to the end of our high school career.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
One piece of advice that I would give my freshman-year self is that the cheesy quote about high school “flying by” is a true statement. I never thought that I would be sad about graduating high school, and now my last day is in two weeks. In my senior year, I was only in person for about three months and now I will never step foot in these hallways ever again. Live through the hard days, cherish those moments and have fun with everything you do. Even the stressful times when you’re preparing for a big test. My last day is coming sooner than I expected it and I can’t express in words how much I will miss this time in my life.
What are your plans after graduating?
I am attending the University of California Berkeley this fall to study chemical biology. I hope to become an engineer or go pre-med and become a family medicine physician. I hope to one day travel the world and explore the many cultures that our world has to offer. I would also like to participate in and lead community service projects in developing countries.
Evan Dimich
What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Armstrong High School?
During my time at Armstrong, my most memorable learning experience was not exactly academic, but instead, it was learning to balance schoolwork with other aspects of my life. I played a couple of sports, was a part of multiple clubs and would like to think I had lots of friends, so it was very memorable trying to shape myself to be the best person I could be in all realms of my life.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Worry about yourself and those close to you. Don’t let social media interactions or anyone else’s opinions make you insecure or not confident with yourself. Everyone has different paths in life, and people who aren’t on the same path as you have no right to judge you. Just be nice to everyone, and always be empathetic.
What are your plans after graduating?
I plan to attend the University of St. Thomas, majoring in financial management with a minor in data analytics.
Miriam Manna
What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Armstrong High School?
The most memorable learning experience I’ve learned at Armstrong actually happened outside of the classroom. This past year, through all the Zooms and Google Meets, I’ve learned the real importance dedicated leadership requires. As senior class president, student council president and a handful of other presidencies and leadership positions, I’ve learned the significance of minute-to-minute time management, especially on how to capture the attention and excitement of other students virtually. I’ve additionally learned how persistence in any given situation is one of the best tools someone can have. For my senior class, I have repetitively been a persistent representative of the student body to make sure our voices can still be heard despite a mostly virtual year. The Armstrong community has granted me so many awesome learning opportunities, not only academically, but also encouraged for leadership growth within our community and others.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
JOIN EVERYTHING! Being a part of clubs, sports, the arts and everything else is what makes high school memorable! Although grades are very important, I promise at the end of your senior year you will remember all of the clubs, meets, and concerts you participated in over anything else. Actively engaging in the AHS community allows for friendships that are rooted in similar interests and can even expand your social circle and if you feel like you would enjoy participating in an activity, I encourage everyone to try it out! It wasn’t until my junior year where I became involved in my school community and I wish during my freshman year I had been more outgoing, trying to be involved in clubs that I knew I would enjoy.
What are your plans after graduating?
This fall, I will attend the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and plan on majoring in accounting and finance with a minor in management information systems. I hope to be involved with the youth ministries on campus, along with the University of Minnesota student government program. In the near future, I hope to attend law school, focusing on corporate law with a concentration on taxation.
McKayla Washington
What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Armstrong High School?
My most memorable learning experience at Armstrong High School would have to be taking the Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic-Serving Institution research experience because I was able to learn more about black history as well as Hispanic/Latino history. Learning the history of both of these cultures is memorable because we do not learn much about other cultures or ethnic groups in our current history classes.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
Knowing what I know now, I would advise my freshman-year self to believe in herself more because in my four years of going to Armstrong I feel that I have had the opportunity to impact many students as well as staff members by being myself, making connections and advocating for other students of color.
What are your plans after graduating?
My plans are to work during the summer to save more money for college, spend time with friends and family, and after all of that, I will leave for Maryland in August to attend Bowie State University to major in nursing with a focus in forensics.
Henry Williams
What was your most memorable learning experience during your time at Armstrong High School?
My most memorable moment at Armstrong High School is when we went on an overnight Avid field trip to three universities and slept at the North Dakota State University dorms. What I learned from this experience was knowing what college life was typically like and how to budget and prioritize life, school and money altogether. It’s very important to do this before you end up on your own and out of your parents’ care.
Knowing what you know now, what advice would you give your freshman-year self?
It’s good to procrastinate but don’t make it a part of you.
What are your plans after graduating?
Attending St. Thomas University on a full-ride for the two-year program for a mechanical engineering degree. I also plan to travel for the first time in 18 years to Florida and Vegas to visit family.
My career aspiration is to become a really good mechanical engineer mainly because I love working on cars with my dad and I’m starting to learn more about it here at Armstrong High School, too.
