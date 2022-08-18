637613467876430000.jpeg

A rendered view of the entrance of The Reeve Lakeside, used in the planning and design stages of the future apartment complex. The front of the building faces a parking lot for residents, while the rear overlooks south Twin Lake.

 (SUBMITTED RENDERING)

The new apartment complex on south Twin Lake in Robbinsdale will be completed in mid-November, reports Ari Parritz, a lead developer for Reuter Walton Development. When complete, The Reeve Lakeside will have 118 market-rate units spread across three stories on 4600 Lake Road.

“We’re getting close,” Parritz said.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments