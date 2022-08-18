A rendered view of the entrance of The Reeve Lakeside, used in the planning and design stages of the future apartment complex. The front of the building faces a parking lot for residents, while the rear overlooks south Twin Lake.
The new apartment complex on south Twin Lake in Robbinsdale will be completed in mid-November, reports Ari Parritz, a lead developer for Reuter Walton Development. When complete, The Reeve Lakeside will have 118 market-rate units spread across three stories on 4600 Lake Road.
“We’re getting close,” Parritz said.
The development team has set a Dec. 1 move-in date and is actively seeking tenants, with a plan to launch a more detailed website in the coming weeks.
Pricing for units, which range from one to three bedrooms, has not been finalized.
Former office building
The property previously housed an active office building, which was demolished after developers began considering the location for a housing complex.
The first application was for a four-story, 168-unit building in the fall of 2019 by 4 West Capital Development. This proposal, which required several variances and conditional use permits, was unpopular among the public, the Robbinsdale City Council and Planning Commission due to its scale and anticipated congestion on Lilac Drive.
Parritz said the project eventually changed hands, and that he personally had been on board for the past year and a half.
According to the city of Robbinsdale, the $32-million proposal put forth by Reuter Walton required one permit to make changes to the shoreline. The project was awarded $3.28 million in tax increment financing (TIF) by the city’s economic development authority in July, 2021, and construction began in September, 2021.
The Reeve joins two other apartment complexes built in Robbinsdale in the last five years, including 198 market-rate units at Parker Station Flats at 3600 France Ave. N., and 152 market-rate units at Birdtown Flats, 3730 West Broadway.
Resort meets rental
Reuter Walton is based in St. Louis Park. Most of its completed housing projects are located in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Parritz compared the firm’s recently-approved plans for an apartment complex on Eden Avenue in Edina as a project similar in scope to The Reeve Lakeside. Aside from market-rate housing projects, Parritz added that Reuter Walton has also completed several affordable housing projects in the suburbs.
The Reeve is the company’s first-ever lakeside project, an opportunity Parritz said wasn’t taken lightly by the design team.
“Actually, I’m not aware of any other project that has the same water connectivity, in terms of not just views,” Parritz said of the complex’s position directly on the waterfront. “Not a lot of buildings actually engage with the water and give residents the ability to play, through a dock and swimming area.”
The shoreline will have a private dock with rentable boat slips and an area to store and launch non-motorized watercraft like kayaks and canoes. An open-air swimming pool and sun deck will extend from the building. The pavers and pool will be heated in cold weather months.
Parritz also highlighted a rooftop deck in which residents can grab a drink with friends, work from home, or just hang around for views of the water and the Minneapolis skyline.
The units are designed in a modern farmhouse style.
Parritz said in the design phase there was an emphasis to create the feeling of a high-end resort and an apartment building at the same time through the use of “simple, elegant, high-quality materials.”
“This, we think, is going to be one of the nicest offerings that the area has,” Parritz said.
