Annex Teen Clinic opened its doors for the first time Oct. 5, 1971. Despite the trials of maintaining an independent clinic organized entirely by the community, the Annex turns 50 this month.
The clinic celebrated a few weeks ago with a small fundraiser/party down the road at Crystal’s Theatre Elision. The history of the Annex was strung up on the walls, told through clippings from various newspapers across the decades.
Annex Communications Director Holly Leppanen said it was lucky the clinic had these pieces of history at all. Most memorabilia was lost after the clinic was set on fire in 1983.
“Everything was destroyed except for a few records, which happened to include all of this,” she said. “It’s actually pretty amazing.”
A state law and a pastor
Officials were never able to find out who or why the arsonist set the clinic ablaze, but it’s just one piece of the clinic’s storied history.
The clinic’s foundation in 1971 was the result of a confluence of factors involving three institutions: government, religion and education.
According to Executive Director Brian Russ, the clinic would never have occurred without the state’s passage of the minor consent law. The law allows minors to receive a narrow range of medical services involving pregnancy, pregnancy prevention, sexually-transmitted infections or substance abuse without the approval of a parent or guardian.
“A lot of doctors – before minors’ consent passed – were really afraid to treat young people,” Russ said. “And so it finally allowed young people to have a structure to be able to access the services that they needed.”
The passage was a spark for pastor and District 281 school board member Ron Peterson, who rallied the community and opened a teen clinic in the basement of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Robbinsdale. Peterson’s church, Holy Nativity Lutheran in New Hope, was also foundational in organizing the clinic.
Leppanen, who was charged with piecing together the history exhibit for the anniversary party, said an astounding 17 weeks elapsed between the law’s passage and the opening of the clinic.
For its first few years, the clinic was open once a week to diagnose and treat STIs. Its staff was comprised completely of volunteers.
The clinic’s mouthful of a name, North Suburban Youth Health Clinic, quickly became known colloquially by the room it was situated in, St. Raphael’s teen annex. It wasn’t until the late 2000s that the clinic made the name official.
The clinic spent many years entirely reliant on the community to remain solvent.
“We were all volunteer-run and there wasn’t a state funding structure, so it was a lot of local community groups paying our rent,” Leppanen said.
The clinic moved wherever space in Robbinsdale was available, from the teen annex to North Memorial, to the downtown historic library. After the fire, it spent a few months in one of the District 281 schools. It reached its most recent home in 2011, near the Crystal border on 42nd Avenue.
Despite the uncertainty, the clinic never closed its doors due to lack of support, though Russ said there were close calls. He joined the team as director in 1993.
From Baby Boomer teens to Gen Z
Since its founding, the needs of teens have changed. Pregnancy rates have dropped in the county, but STI rates have increased.
“We’ve done a remarkable job reducing rates of unintended pregnancies, because young people are doing a great job of using contraceptives, but that’s not protecting them from STIs, so those rates continue to rise,” Russ said.
Cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea in particular are increasing, Russ said, because they are perceived as treatable, but they can be avoided by teens’ least favorite contraceptive.
“There’s still a real resistance to using condoms,” Russ said.
More serious diseases are appearing to turn around as well. Leppanen said it’s the first year HIV rates didn’t continue to decline worldwide, of which the U.S. tends to be the largest demographic.
Protecting privacy, preventing pregnancy
Something that hasn’t changed? Teens preoccupation with privacy.
Fifty years after its passage, teens tend to know very little about how minors’ consent laws work.
“When a young person doesn’t know if they need their parents to consent for services, it’s a barrier,” Russ said. “I think for anybody, even adults, people want some privacy when it comes to services around sexual health. So confidentiality remains a primary concern.”
One way the Annex combats that is by going into Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Center district schools and talking with students. Educators don’t just speak about sex and sexual health, but also gender identity, sexual orientation and healthy relationships. During the pandemic, Annex educators presented in virtual classrooms.
The education component has been a part of the clinic since it began, and what sets it apart from other sexual health clinics like Planned Parenthood.
“We think there’s something pretty unique and distinct about the population that we serve,” Russ said. “Planned Parenthood does a wonderful job, but they don’t really focus on adolescents.”
With close ties to the community since its inception, the Annex is an incomparable venture with a personality all its own.
“Our staff are people who love working with adolescents and young adults. Everything we do is really tailored around their needs,” Russ said.
