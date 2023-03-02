I spent my first paychecks on ice cream and a guitar. I wrote songs about heartaches, then I stripped away the music and kept just lyrics: poetry.

I’m from St. Joseph. I had a happy little childhood with unlimited books from librarian parents. My favorite thing about high school was theater, though all my classes were enchanting. I went to college for Spanish and communication. I studied abroad in Guatemala and then Italy. I learned all about the million ways in which I’ve been privileged. I expanded my poetry to talk about social issues. I started to introduce myself as a poet. I worked at the Collegeville Institute, meeting with all sorts of theological writers and artists. Just about to graduate from the College of St. Benedict, I was signed up for the Peace Corps. Then, as this was spring of 2020, pandemic ensued.

