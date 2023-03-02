I spent my first paychecks on ice cream and a guitar. I wrote songs about heartaches, then I stripped away the music and kept just lyrics: poetry.
I’m from St. Joseph. I had a happy little childhood with unlimited books from librarian parents. My favorite thing about high school was theater, though all my classes were enchanting. I went to college for Spanish and communication. I studied abroad in Guatemala and then Italy. I learned all about the million ways in which I’ve been privileged. I expanded my poetry to talk about social issues. I started to introduce myself as a poet. I worked at the Collegeville Institute, meeting with all sorts of theological writers and artists. Just about to graduate from the College of St. Benedict, I was signed up for the Peace Corps. Then, as this was spring of 2020, pandemic ensued.
I felt sorry for myself. Peace Corps and parties and gatherings stopped. Most of that last semester I was playing video games or walking alone on the Lake Wobegon Trail. I started working at a co-op while I waited for things to get better. But while I was wallowing in my self-pity, I found some joy too. I read some excellent books. I fell in love with a comic book artist from St. Cloud.
I moved to an apartment in St. Cloud with my partner so we could quarantine together. We learned how to cook a few decent meals. I visited other co-ops and reported back home what I learned. I wrote a poetry book about not knowing what to do with myself and titled it “Space Between Chapters.” I kept feeling like I was waiting for something: Waiting for the right job to come along; Waiting for the pandemic to stop; Waiting to be rich enough to buy a house and have babies or whatever grown people do.
Real grown-up people tend to have full-time jobs, I thought. So I found one and I worked full-time at Legal Aid for a year. I spoke to people who were being evicted or who needed help with health insurance. Though Legal Aid does a great service to the community, and I’ll love it forever for the things I learned there, it was not a good fit for me. I left Legal Aid last September.
I stopped waiting for things. If this is life, I’m going to do the stuff I want to do. My partner and I began a small business we named Row 7 Publishing. I released a second poetry book, “fLaws: Poetic Advocacy for the Vulnerable.” We decided to move to St. Paul. I spent weeks writing and trying to figure out how to be professionally creative. I took a class on citizen journalism offered through Bethel University. I loved it. I started freelancing for the St. Joseph Newsleaders.
I always return to storytelling. The books I read as a child or the plays I was in during high school are still part of me today. Life is little stories we tell ourselves. Every time we read something new, we learn new aspects of who we are and how the world exists in and around us.
“I wish I could do this full time,” I told my family about freelancing. I love meeting new people, chatting with them and then sharing what I learn. There is always more to learn. I started searching everywhere in Minnesota for writing jobs. I was very excited when the Sun Post offered me Alaina Rooker’s old position.
So, I didn’t get to spend a couple of years in the Peace Corps, but I have spent a couple years in the world. The thing I seem to be best at is storytelling. I’m going to try my very best to tell the stories of Robbinsdale, Golden Valley and Robbinsdale Schools in an interesting and respectful way. I’m going to learn as much as I can and inform the public what I find out. I’m going to be here. Nice to meet you.
