Twin Cities Metro Area veterinarians are experiencing something of a pandemic for dogs. The dog flu is spreading, and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health reported April 26 that “strong indicators of community spread” of canine influenza had been detected in the Twin Cities. Perhaps the hardest hit thus far are the three animal shelters owned by the Animal Humane Society, which closed its adoption floors early last month in an effort to contain the disease.

The organization has announced some changes to its annual Walk For Animals fundraiser 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul. On April 26, humane society officials announced they do not want people to bring their dogs. The prohibition does not extend to other pets; cats, guinea pigs, lizards, ferrets, and other non-canine creatures are still allowed. At the time of writing, Walk For Animals attendees are still invited to the spaces, and vendors, music, games, and other activities remain scheduled.

