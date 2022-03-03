Controversy in the ongoing search for the next Golden Valley police chief has resulted in the exit of applicant and interim chief Scott Nadeau, and prompted a call from Mayor Shep Harris to conduct an investigation into possible interference in the process.
The finalists for the chief position, Nadeau and Virgil Green, were set to be interviewed by city management March 7.
At the March 1 city council meeting, Mayor Shep Harris began the meeting with a prepared statement shared as a personal point of privilege. In his statement, he alleged that the chief hiring process had been marred by a culture created by certain members of the police department, the crime prevention fund, and “a handful of others.”
“I’ve learned recently that their behavior has become inappropriately intertwined with police operations for years,” Harris said. “It’s created numerous conflicts of interest and it has created an environment where some residents and city staff don’t feel safe being in the same room with some police officers. It has infected the department and created a toxic culture of hostility, intimidation, paternalism and unfortunately racism, and I believe it has infected this process.”
He continued that he had heard or personally experienced situations where community members, police officials, and a finalist candidate “tainted and prejudiced” multiple stages of the hiring process. Harris cited meddling of surveys at an in-person community session where visitors were asked to indicate their preferred candidate, and a pointed hand delivery of a police union letter to the city manager by a GVPD sergeant immediately before a community panel began a scheduled interview of candidates.
Harris called for an investigation into the alleged interference, and offered his endorsement of candidate Green.
The following day, Nadeau withdrew his application for the police chief position and submitted his resignation as interim chief.
Nadeau had recently retired as the director of police and fire departments in Maplewood, ending a 33-year career in law enforcement. He took over command of the Golden Valley department from Cmdr. Dave Kuhnly, an internal employee originally named interim chief immediately following the departure of chief Jason Sturgis in late August.
Green has a 38-year law enforcement career in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Most recently, he was a deputy police chief for the Tulsa, Okla., school district’s campus police department.
The city has not indicated changes to its plans to interview what is now the sole finalist for the position next week. The hiring process, led by Texas-based consultant America’s Best Strategic Security Group, is scheduled to end with a candidate recommendation at the end of March.
