Candidates running for the Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 1 seat speak at the Oct. 13 League of Women Voters forum at Robbinsdale City Hall. From left to right, top to bottom: Raymond Blackledge, Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Regan Murphy and Patrick Nailon.

All candidates running for the Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council participated in the Oct. 13 forum hosted by local chapters of the League of Women Voters.

Raymond Blackledge, Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Regan Murphy and Patrick Nailon showed up to answer constituent-submitted questions at Robbinsdale City Hall.

