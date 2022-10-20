All candidates running for the Ward 1 seat on the Robbinsdale City Council participated in the Oct. 13 forum hosted by local chapters of the League of Women Voters.
Raymond Blackledge, Lucas Harris, Noah Kolkman, Regan Murphy and Patrick Nailon showed up to answer constituent-submitted questions at Robbinsdale City Hall.
Moderator and League of Women Voters Golden Valley member Jackie Wells put the questions forth to candidates, and opening remarks were given by Patsy Green, a League member in the Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale chapter.
Candidates were invited to give a short introductory statement, and then respond to a number of questions from the public.
Review the forum in full at bit.ly/3CZNVoe.
After the Nov. 8 primary narrows the candidate pool to two, a special election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Ward 1 seat is vacant due to the resignation of former Councilmember Tyler Kline. Whoever is elected to office will serve for the remainder of Kline’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2024.
Ward 1 includes the northwestern region of Robbinsdale. The polling location is located at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church on 4201 Regent Ave. N.
Introductions
Blackledge identified himself as a husband and father and a nine-year resident of Robbinsdale. He said he worked in the nonprofit sector advocating for school districts, coached track and field for District 281 and was a member of the Robbinsdale Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission. He said he wanted to run to “represent and champion voices.”
Harris identified himself as another nine-year resident and husband who worked with general contractors and developers. He said his main goals were with resident safety, working on the Blue Line Extension, and further developing commerce along West Broadway.
Kolkman introduced himself as a husband, father, 15-year resident and fabricator and welder by trade (and a co-creator of the Cootie statue in the downtown plaza). He said his main priority was on public safety, and would like to bring back neighborhood watches.
Murphy introduced himself as a husband, father and Robbinsdale native who moved back to the city in 2005. He reviewed his volunteerism in the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, the Planning Commission and his two terms as Robbinsdale’s mayor. Stated priorities included accessibility of residents to their elected leaders, advocacy for constituents and safety.
Nailon introduced himself as a “lifelong student of American politics and American history” who enjoyed community service opportunities and canvassing for local candidates “on both sides of the aisle.” He said he became a homeowner in the city two years ago.
METRO Blue Line Light Rail Extension
Candidates were asked for their perspective on the incoming light rail project to Robbinsdale.
Nailon said it was his understanding that the light rail was “coming whether we like it or not.” He believed the project could do “a lot better than having it just run down [Bottineau Boulevard]” and said during canvassing, residents had voiced concern about “people we don’t like coming into town.”
Kolkman said he was in favor of the previous light rail alignment along BNSF railroad, and was concerned with the “hidden cost Robbinsdale may have to face” with the new alignment. He said bus transportation may better suit the needs of the city.
Blackledge said he was also in favor of the previous alignment, but felt the project could not be stopped and would “rather be a part of the conversation than not.”
Harris said he was generally in support of mass transit, preferred the previous alignment, and was hearing concerns that the line would divide the community. He said the project was an opportunity to fund safer crosswalks.
Murphy said he was in favor of the previous alignment and had “major concerns” with the project and wanted to see updated ridership projections using post-pandemic data. He said he would advocate for residents needs in the process to create the “permanent” light rail line.
City communications
Candidates were asked what they would change about the communications from the city to its residents.
Murphy said social media was important, and leaders being “visible” at city events and reachable at their homes. He said it was also important for the city to explain changes and solicit feedback.
Nailon said his personal experience reaching out to the city had been “fruitful,” but improvements could be made to the city website. He echoed the need for city leaders to be visible to residents.
Harris said he had seen the city become better with communication over the summer with the yard waste pickup and sanitation issues. He said social media was a good way to “saturate a message to the community,” though some did not have social media accounts and so the physical visibility of local leaders was important.
Blackledge said he discovered during canvassing that neighborhoods tended to be well-connected to each other, and would look for ways to utilize those “hubs.” He agreed there have been miscommunications with the city.
Kolkman said he agreed with his fellow candidates, and believed social media was the “easiest platform” for cities. He also endorsed working more closely nit neighborhoods.
Public safety
Candidates were asked if they had suggestions for the state of public safety in the city.
Kolkman reiterated his wish to institute neighborhood watches and block leaders to work with police, and said to address public safety, residents would need to work together to improve safety.
Blackledge expanded on the idea of well-connected neighborhoods to improve feelings of safety in the community. He said when residents felt “seen, heard, valued,” it was the first step to creating a safer neighborhood.
Murphy said neighbors were a valuable resource for officer swho could not be “everywhere all the time.” He mentioned the citizens’ police academy as a way to get involved, and added that he believed residents should be given greater input so the department could be “reflective of the community.”
Nailon noted the connectedness of neighborhoods and said he would support neighborhood watch and more input from residents on the police department.
Harris said he had moved to Ward 1 during the pandemic and found the neighborhood to be friendly. He said because the city was small, it could be more “nimble and agile” when working between residents and the police department.
New community center
Candidates were asked if they felt a community center was needed, and if yes, how it could be paid for and where it could be located.
Nailon said he felt a community center was needed to build community. He said he had a background in community theatre, and a space could be utilized for that, professional performers and special occasions and weddings. He said it could be paid for using bonding.
Kolkman supported a community center that could become a form of revenue for the city. He said the best meeting space right now for the city was the basement of the police station.
Harris said a community center would be a “great addition,” and would look for it to be used for formal and informal gatherings so it was consistently used.
Blackledge supported a community center as a “space and place for young people” and also a place for people to work.
Murphy supported a community center “100%,” and said community centers were “the best part of my childhood.” He said because the city didn’t have adequate community meeting space, organizations like the Robbinsdale Ambassadors and Lions had to host dinners outside of city borders. He said he would prefer the community to decide where it should be, and would like to look into business and state partnerships as well as bonding to pay for it.
Attracting diverse employees
A resident-submitted question asked why there were few employees of color working for the city of Robbinsdale.
Kolkman said it was a difficult question that he didn’t know the answer to, and that he believed it came down to those that applied for city positions.
Blackledge wondered where the jobs were being posted and if they could be better advertised, or if better spaces could be created for people to feel welcome and want to apply.
Murphy said there were people of color staffed at the city, but the city was aware of the issue and “could do a better job” to attract diversity. He said he personally invited individuals to apply for jobs and welcomed changes to how the city recruited.
Harris said the lack of diversity was a problem that started with recruitment. He said the demographics of Robbinsdale should be matched by city staff, including the police and fire departments.
Nailon said the city council was there to advise the city manager, who conducted hiring. He said in his time on the Human Services Commission, he had learned of hiring difficulties in general with Waste Management.
Note: At the forum, candidates were also asked their thoughts on welcoming diversity, working through disagreements on the council, their opinions on available housing stock in the city, how to continue to develop business development and what they believed was Ward 1’s biggest challenge. View the forum to hear their responses.
