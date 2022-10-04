All seven candidates in the running for a seat on the Robbinsdale School Board participated in the Sept. 27 forum hosted by local chapters of the League of Women Voters.
ReNae Bowman, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, Caroline Long, Aileen White and incumbents Sharon Brooks Green and Samir Sant sat in the hot seats at the Education Service Center in New Hope.
Four seats are up for election on the seven-member board this fall. The seats are currently occupied by Sant, Brooks Green, David Boone and Michael Herring.
All seats on the Robbinsdale School Board are at large and serve four-year terms.
Offering opening remarks to the forum was Patsy Green, president of the League of Women Voters of Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale. Moderating the forum was Carol Barclay, who represents the Brooklyn Park-Osseo-Maple Grove chapter of the League of Women Voters.
Candidates were invited to give a short introductory statement, and then respond to a number of questions from the public. Questions asked for the candidates’ opinions on the state of bus transportation, continued losses in enrollment, working together as a board, and budget priorities.
Introductions
Bowman began the introduction round. She said she chose to run on the board out of a desire for “a change in leadership” on the school board.
“The current school board has failed residents, showing dismal results in budget management, student achievement and community trust,” Bowman said. She added that it would be difficult to pass another referendum due to community mistrust over the district’s handling of finances, and felt that as the district continued to hire administrators, options for students were decreasing.
Brooks Green identified herself as a member of the school board that was unanimously appointed by her fellow board members last year. She reviewed her participation in four board committees, her background working with families as a liaison at a middle school, and her education in advocacy and political leadership.
Brooks Green said she was on the board “for the benefit of our students,” and didn’t take lightly her role as the “superintendent’s boss.”
Courneya said he decided to run for a spot on the board to contribute to his community, affect public policy, and help create an appropriate environment for his daughter, who was beginning preschool at Meadow Lake.
“I want to make sure my daughter is able to grow up in a school district where she gets a good education, she feels safe and she learns the gifts of a tolerant and diverse society,” Courneya said.
Holmes identified herself as a 22-year resident of the district, mother of four district students, active volunteer for schools and related groups and committees, and an advocate who helped bring resources from the national nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise into the district. She appreciated the district for having a diversity of students that mirrored national demographics, but said the district needed help.
“The status quo is no longer working, and it is imperative we address the serious hemorrhaging of district students, families teachers and money,” Holmes said.
Long introduced herself as a parent, teacher and community member. She decided to run out of a frustration for the lack of voice allotted to students and parents of color.
“Authentic inclusion of student and family voices, mitigation of historic and present inequities, improved transparency and community engagement are key action items I believe are needed in Robbinsdale schools,” Long said.
Sant identified himself as the board’s vice chair, and someone who helped bring back several million dollars into the district fund balance.
“We were facing SOD, Statutory Operating Debt,” Sant said of when he was first elected.
Sant said in his time on the board, he had helped hire two superintendents, advance racial equity, work to close the achievement gap, convert schools to community schools, change school start times and implement school safety coaches in place of resource officers. He said he hoped to continue this work, and had been endorsed by the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers and received letters of support from local DFL committees.
White said she was a 21-year parent of the district and 10-year district employee. She said for the past four years, she had been attending routine school board and other district meetings and felt a lack of transparency that inspired her to run.
“I never got always the right answers. I had to go and dig further and further,” White said.
Enrollment
Candidates were asked what they would do to stop the routine "exodus" of 4,500 to 5,000 students due to open enrollment for the past six years.
White said administration needed to first conduct more thorough exit interviews to better understand why students were leaving the district.
Bowman agreed that families needed to be surveyed, and wondered whether it was due to inconsistencies with programs from school to school, particularly music and art.
Long agreed that the community should be asked why they are leaving the district. She said as a person of color, she knew there was a sense of disenfranchisement, and felt it from white families as well. She said the district had a responsibility to understand its community’s needs because it was a public district.
Courneya said he was not against open enrollment, and wanted to know the reasons why families were leaving in order to find solutions.
Sant said the district had tried to survey families leaving the district, but he felt the data was too sparse to make assumptions about the whole group. He said he would like the district to better market itself to potential students and families as it had a lot to offer, like competitive high schools and a language immersion program.
Brooks Green said she agreed with Sant that the district had a lot to offer and should market itself. She said open enrollment was a “two-way door” and marketing could increase interest from families in and out of the district.
Holmes said she was “flabbergasted” that district administration did not have good data on why students left the district since it was a “longstanding issue.” She believed it was a symptom of a poor representation on the school board, the difficulty of getting students in magnet programs, and that the solution was “not a matter of advertising.”
Bus transportation
Barclay asked candidates their opinions on the current busing system.
Brooks Green said the issue was something board was “facing head on and will continue to face head on.” She said feedback had been sought from all experiences in the community, but a voice that was missing was from students themselves.
Sant said he felt strongly that busing should return to an in-house operation. He said the expense would be worth it to ensure families’ “quality” service and professionals. He said current contractor Durham has “no empathy for our students or our families.”
Bowman agreed that busing should return to in-house, but she wasn’t convinced the district needed to own its buses. She said she would like to see full-time drivers split their shifts between driving and custodial and maintenance work.
Long said she would like to bring drivers back into the district, and learn why current drivers weren’t applying for open positions.
White also wanted to bring transportation to an in-house system. She added that she believed that bus drivers under the Durham contract were leaving so often because they were being disrespected.
Holmes said busing moved to a contract system as a cost-saving measure in 2012, and today, the current contractor presented a host of issues including long ride times due to condensed routes, late buses and students walking “dangerously far” to get to school.
Courneya said this school year, twice he had gotten a one-hour notice that his daughter wouldn’t have a bus to school. He said he would like to begin planning for the future of busing now and continue to scrutinize the contract to recoup fees.
Budget
Candidates were asked how they would change the budget process and what their budgeting priorities were.
Courneya said he prioritized funding equitable policies, mental health support and planning toward a future busing system switch.
Holmes said expenditures needed to be balanced with revenue. She prioritized spending that affected the classroom versus being invested in administrators or consultants. She said she didn’t understand how the district employed five senior administrators in its communications and marketing team, yet outsourced its public relations and marketing work.
Sant said he supported existing processes to balance the budget like the financial advisory council. He said the strategic plans process would inform where money would be spent in the coming years. He wanted to see greater investment in mental health support and to fully fund child nutrition.
Bowman said she wanted to get the budget “under control” and increase the power of the financial advisory council, because the existing school board did not have a lot of experience in financial management. Ultimately, she wanted the district to create and disseminate budget documentation that “made sense” so the district community could make sense of where money was going.
Brooks Green said there seemed to be a lack of awareness with community members when it came to the budget, but she felt the board worked “regularly” with the financial advisory council and got high ratings for its reporting to the state auditor.
“I don’t want it to change,” Brooks Green said.
She added that she would like to see investment into school safety measures, student and staff mental health and to pay off student debt.
Long said Robbinsdale Schools wasn’t the only district to struggle with finances, and she called particular attention to special education programs not receiving adequate funding from the government. She agreed that money should be invested in a way that was “closest to students” as opposed to administration.
White said as a former auditor, she supported the district conducting a “zero-based budget” every five years. She said she prioritized the classroom, then the teacher, then the school and administration. She proposed a “flattening” of administrators working at the district office as they were the farthest from the classroom.
Curriculum concerns
Barclay asked what candidates how parent concerns about curriculum should be handled.
Brooks Green said she would invite ideas for change from a policy perspective. She said she was interested in greater transparency between families and teachers.
Bowman said parent and teacher communication was the best place to begin. She liked the idea of an educational campaign for district residents without children to combat “hearsay” on social media.
Courneya agreed with Bowman on parent and teacher conversation, and that parents could opt their children out of lessons if they had significant concerns.
Long said it depended on the concern, as teachers used curriculum materials purchased by the school and taught standards set by the state. As a teacher, she said she made referrals to the parent from there.
Holmes said she did not plan to “micromanage lesson plans.” She added that she did not believe Critical Race Theory was being taught in schools, and did not believe it was the board’s role to ban books. She said there was already a system in place for parents with curriculum concerns ending with the director of curriculum.
White said there were designated events to review curriculum, and recommended parents speak with their children and teachers to field concerns about curriculum.
Sant said he supported “having conversations with parents” and wouldn’t support banning certain books, particularly on “culturally relevant topics,” stories of LGBTQ people and “different perspectives from history.”
Note: Two questions asked at the forum were not included in this report. Candidates were asked how they would conduct themselves when they didn’t agree with fellow board members and their opinion on the state of district communications. Review responses to those questions (or the entire forum) at bit.ly/3BKQclq.
