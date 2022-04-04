Robbinsdale will once again have host community gardens beginning in May.
Kathryn Armstrong, a staff member with Robbinsdale Recreation Services, said all slots are filled for the summer season and she is eager to see what sorts of flora the Robbinsdale community will cultivate this year.
The city hasn’t had a community garden since it shuttered the Mielke Park garden on Halifax Avenue in 2019.
“With the water table, the area kept getting flooded. It wasn’t in an ideal location,” Armstrong said.
Due to flooding, some growers were forced to abandon their plot, which caused issues with weeds. So, the difficult hunt for a new garden space began.
“We’re not a huge community, and so much of the parks space we currently have is already spoken for,” she said.
The available land had to pass additional checks, such as its level of exposure to sunlight, the existence of native versus invasive plants, and the accessibility for future growers.
“We didn’t want them having to walk across a baseball field, or carrying huge buckets or whatever else they need for long distances,” she said.
The location that was chosen is 3632 Lake Drive, colloquially known as “the bunny store” site, because it formerly housed a convenience store decorated with cartoon bunnies. The site is at the corner of Lake Drive and Chowen Avenue. It was chosen for its easy access, proximity to City Hall, and daily exposure to ample sunlight.
A possible move next year
Armstrong said the location is a test to see how successful the garden is. For now, a community garden at the “bunny store” site is not expected to be permanent. The recreation department has its collective eye on moving the garden to Lee Park once water treatment facility construction is completed. Right now, the $33.4 million facility is expected to be mostly done in July.
That isn’t to say both locations couldn’t be utilized going forward. Armstrong said if the recreation department had its way, both Lee Park and the “bunny store” lot would become permanent community gardens.
Because the situation is fluid, this year’s garden plots will be planted on raised beds built by the city’s public works department. This has advantages, like keeping pests (real-life bunnies) away from any growing crops, but also so the city can transport the garden should it move. Growers will also have access to water via an elevated, 1,000-gallon tank. Public works will refill the tank as needed.
The recreation department decided to pursue reopening a garden after it continued to receive calls from curious community members after the Mielke Garden closed.
Opening date
Right now, the “bunny store” lot is being used for construction staging and is expected to be cleared in early May. As the weather allows, the recreation department is anticipating an opening by mid-May.
For now, the 18 plots are on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s a departure from previous community garden planning. Growers with plots the previous year will not be given first dibs the next year. In the case of too many applications, preference will be given to those that live in the city, especially those without access to a growing space at home.
“The biggest contenders will be who is under-served, who could really benefit from this,” said Armstrong.
As the liaison for the project, Armstrong has been busy learning all she can to make the garden a success. She’s excited to see a vacant lot become full of veggies and flowers. She hopes in some way, it brings neighbors together to exchange tips and talk about what they’re growing.
“It’ll be a bunch of people trying to be more self-sustaining, just putting good vibes into the community,” she said.
