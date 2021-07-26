When New Hope Farmacy workers find fungi growing in their labs, it’s a good thing. That’s because the start-up company, nestled on Quebec Avenue opposite Sunnyside Park in New Hope, is the largest indoor mushroom farm in the Midwest.
Joe Hance, who directs operations and is known as the “farm manager,” said the business stakes that claim by the sheer size of the facility and its components. Within its doors are 20 temperature-controlled grow rooms, a professional lab, and a vast, 36-foot autoclave, which is used to ensure employees are growing only what they want to be growing.
Currently, New Hope Farmacy can be seen at the Delano, Hopkins and Wayzata farmers markets. President Mohamed Sewidan said the original business plan had been to break into the “mushroom as medicine” market, which is massive in Asian countries, but has little to no footing in the U.S. New Hope Farmacy’s resident mycologist, Courtney Osborne, said growers across the country have only begun to dabble with mushroom growing the last four decades, which may seem a lot until it is compared to the millenia it has been practiced elsewhere.
Medicinal products are still a goal for the burgeoning business, but the company is devoting much of its time to developing contaminant-free mushroom spawn for others to cultivate.
“A lot of people call it mushroom seed, though it’s a misnomer,” said Hance.
Small growers have been buying up en vogue varieties like lion’s mane and blue oyster, an growing themselves. New Hope Farmacy has also been growing the mushrooms to test the efficacy of their “seeds” and to sell at farmer’s markets.
Only mushrooms allowed
The facility has lots of cool tech that keeps production humming, like a laboratory where mycelium cultures are observed and sampled for growing. Filters in the lab take out 99.9% of particles in the air to create a true sterile environment.
Sewidan’s favorite is the autoclave, a sprawling tube that delivers high pressure and heat to sterilize products. It originally cooked canned tuna for a major label that rhymes with “harpist,” at a setting which is also perfect for sterilizing pellets before they are innoculated with the business’ fungi of choice.
“Once you get 210 degrees for 45 minutes, everything in there is dead, then it comes out the other side and can sit for a long time,” Hance said. “It’s like Uncle Ben’s Rice in a bag, cooked, and will hold over for a year.”
The end result is a mushroom growth with little to no contamination. Sewidan said managing contamination was the business’ number one priority, since an ideal mushroom-growing environment also happens to be an ideal environment for growing mold and other undesirables.
“It’s what differentiates us from other farms,” Sewidan said. “Other products would have 30% to 50% contamination.”
Smaller growers often have to sterilize their raw materials themselves, which can be less effective and time consuming. There are others across the country that fulfill this middle-man niche in the mushroom market, but none in the central and Midwestern markets.
“We make it a little more accessible for people who didn’t have access before,” said Osborne.
A hot product
The mushroom grow rooms are housed in a centralized space in the facility, or “building within a building” as Sewidan put it.
There are 20 grow rooms in all, connected by a long hallway. Outside other building within the building, the air temperature is very warm, but inside its cool; that’s due to the industrial chiller, which hisses a cloud of aerosolized water into each room every 40 seconds to maintain ideal growing temperatures.
Sewidan said the chiller works to offset the heat caused by the growing mushrooms themselves. Without the chiller’s intervention, the decomposition process would create a considerably hot environment in a very small space. It’s similar to seeing steam rising from your backyard compost pile, even in the winter.
Hance said one pound of growing mushrooms is producing about 2 BTUs.
“So we have 1,000 of them in this room, give or take, we need 2,000 BTUs to offset that,” said Hance.
Consumers coming around to fungi
The ‘shroom team has come a long way in their first year, but they agree they’ve got a long way to go.
“Mushrooms are one of those things where they’re really hard to grow until you’ve done it,” said Hance.
Osborne agreed. “There is so much to be known still. In a facility like this, one year here feels like five.”
With a foot in the industry, however, Sewidan sees the country’s growers adapting fast. When it comes to the consumer, there’s still a little hesitation.
“When we are at farmers markets, we see that people are just so used to being scared of mushrooms,” Sewidan said. Many more only think of mushrooms as the white button shape sold at every grocery store.
New Hope Farmacy is offering a CSA membership for those that are past that aversion, delivering a pound of gourmet mushrooms to doors every month. Members can also purchase an at-home grow kit as an add-on. The business also offers free mushroom compost at their site.
Learn more at newhopefarmacy.com and view CSA information at bit.ly/3knTu77.
