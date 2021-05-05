Last week, a group of Golden Valley Rotarians met at the corner of Winnetka Avenue and Highway 55, as they have done twice a year for 25 years. The crew donned yellow safety vests and carried large plastic bags for their biannual Highway 55 cleanup.
A highway cleanup is no glamorous endeavor, but the group has been doing it routinely as part of the Adopt-A-Highway program since 1996.
“We’re kind of like the postal service here, neither rain nor sleet,” joked Rotarian Betsy Anderson.
The Golden Valley Rotary Club cares for the section of Highway 55 a few blocks to the east and to the west of the intersection with Winnetka Avenue.
It was a welcome activity for club members, who had only been able to see each other virtually for the past year. With the announcement from the CDC that vaccinated people could begin to mingle in small groups, the members decided it was safe to do the cleanup without masks.
Anderson was excited to greet a new member whom she hadn’t yet gotten the opportunity to meet in person.
“Just on a computer screen,” she said.
It was a similar story when the Rotary club hosted the spring cleanup last year.
“When COVID first started, we were all just clamoring to do highway cleanup because we weren’t going to be able to see each other for months,” Anderson said. “We could do it in a safe way, so it was really nice to have that.”
Since then, all Rotary meetings had been conducted remotely, complete with weekly speakers from in and around the community.
Simplest kind of service
Finds from the wet and rainy cleanup included large metal car parts, crumbling styrofoam board, golf balls from poorly calculated swings at Brookview and plenty of fast food cups and food wrappers. Rotary President Michelle Ness and incoming president Mary Timmons worked together on the quadrant in front of the Golden Valley Shopping Center. Rotarian Julie Peterson waded through mud where the culvert empties into the ditch on the opposite side of Winnetka Avenue. It was dirty work, but members appeared unfazed.
“It’s the simplest kind of service,” said Rotarian Bryan Rossi. “I missed this because I was out of town the last few years for business. I was excited to get back into Rotary so I could be giving back again.”
Rossi estimated he has been a Rotary member since 2002, and had attended a majority of the cleanups throughout the years. Rossi’s cleanup partner, Brian Liedtke, said he’d attended every cleanup but one since he transplanted to the Golden Valley club five years ago.
“I transferred from South Dakota,” Liedtke said. “The internet is wonderful, you can find just about anything.”
Peggy Leppik was the only one from the group who believed she had been at the cleanups since Rotary first adopted the section of highway. She joked that she attended so many because she “loved to pick up garbage.”
After the work was finished, the Rotarians warmed up at Doolittles Woodfire Grill. Anderson marveled that so many of her fellow club members continue to feel a sense of responsibility to the highway, though most were not in the club when it opted into the Adopt-A-Highway program.
“It has lived on beyond the people that started it,” Anderson said.
Rotarian Paul Mork put it simply at the cleanup, as he waved a hulk of car metal in the air.
“25 years!” he said.
