Nonprofit WorkAbilities has been named the recipient of a 2022 Life Enrichment Award by the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation. The organization, located at 7400 Laurel Avenue in Golden Valley, is a day training and habilitation program that trains and supports clients with disabilities with an emphasis on volunteerism.
Projects range from meal-packaging and local clean-ups to crafting and sewing projects. Clients have made leg warmers for micro-premature babies at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale; sensory pillows for seniors at Texas Terrace Care Center in St. Louis Park; and fleece blankets for animals awaiting adoption at humane societies.
Other benefiting partners have included Minneapolis Crisis Nursery, PRISM Food Shelf, Aliveness Project, Gillette Children’s Hospital, Meals on Wheels, Feed My Starving Children and more.
Kathy Steffen, president of WorkAbilities’ board of directors, said the work in turn offers self-improvement for clients.
“They work together with their peers, staff, and visiting volunteers to complete their projects, building cooperation and leadership skills, social skills, as well as crafting and dexterity skills, which change by the project,” Steffens said.
According to the nonprofit, the focus on volunteerism began in 2010 when a staff member brought in a sewing machine for group projects. Client interest in sewing increased, and the nonprofit began sourcing sewing machines and materials donations to make goods for others. Opportunities have expanded through the suggestions of organizations, volunteers and community members.
Other recipients of the award are Epic Enterprise in Northfield, the Hubbard County DAC Arts Program, ProAct’s Virtual Enrichment Services, and WACOSA in Waite Park.
Julie Johnson, the president of the advocacy program sponsoring the award, said the recipients “represent the best practices we have to offer Minnesotans with disabilities.”
“They provide great opportunities that we should strive to emulate,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.