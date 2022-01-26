Accounting firm Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Company has offered an “unmodified” opinion on the Robbinsdale School District’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year 2021. According to the firm, an unmodified opinion is the highest opinion achievable in the audit process.
Bill Lauer, a firm representative, presented his team’s findings on determining the accuracy of the district’s financial reporting. He said the unmodified opinion applied to the district’s financial statements.
“There were no issues with that,” Lauer said.
Another part of the audit process includes reviewing how financial matters are handled internally. Lauer said there were areas of concern there, chiefly in the time it took for district staff to conduct the monthly cash reconciliation process.
“It’s not being done as timely as we like to see,” Lauer said. “We like to see it being done as soon as possible.”
Lauer did not elaborate on details of the administrative delay. He said it was his understanding that the district had been experiencing staff turnover within its business office, which could explain the delay. He added if staffing levels had since returned, he would expect routine reconciliations to now be completed “in a timely manner.”
In her comments, Board Chair Helen Bassett acknowledged the problem.
“We were a little bit down staff, and now we’re fully staffed and we have the team in place. ... Our capacity is increased and we’re happy so far,” Bassett said. “We’re listening.”
Compliance difficulty due to new relief funding
Lauer moved on to state regulations, of which there were two areas of concern. The first was an unclaimed property report, or failure to report an instance of unclaimed property, like payroll, to the state. Lauer said while the firm was conducting fieldwork, the issue had been discovered and had since been rectified.
The second was a failure to pay certain claims within 35 days. The firm attempted to verify two of 25 claims, and learned that both had taken more than 35 days to be paid.
A final area of concern was with federal reporting of COVID-19 relief funds. Lauer said the district had received a 73% increase in federal funds in 2021 compared to 2020, which required a greater breadth of testing on the part of the firm.
The firm found a salary was paid outside of the period the funds were supposed to be used. Lauer said because the amount was less than $25,000, the payout was not cited as noncompliance.
“So it was a fairly small amount of money that we do have to report that some of what was claimed did fall outside of that allowable period of performance from a control standpoint,” Lauer said, adding that in the future, “you need to make sure that’s not happening.”
A final duty on the firm’s checklist was to revisit the previous audit and ensure that identified issues were not being repeated. Lauer said the firm had concluded that issues from fiscal year 2020 were not repeated in fiscal year 2021.
Speaking generally, Lauer said his firm was seeing “quite an uptick” in the number of compliance findings in audits this year, most often from the handling of COVID-19 relief funds. With the influx of relief grants came a new set of codes, compliance checks, and regulations.
“Unfortunately, in a lot of these cases, money is getting pushed out really quickly because they want to get it in the hands of where it’s needed, and sometimes the rules kind of follow after,” Lauer said.
Board appreciation for opinion
Board member David Boone said he would like to repeat for listeners of the meeting, that the district had achieved the highest opinion that could be given to the district.
“I think I echo Director Boone when he talks about our pleasure in having an unmodified position particularly in the face of so much challenges that we’ve been under,” Bassett said.
In 2020, more than 2,000 voters in the Robbinsdale School District signed a petition calling for a state audit on the district’s financials between 2015 and 2019. The audit found no evidence of systemic issues or wrongdoing by specific individuals, but did highlight nine areas for improvement. Highlighted issues included the unsustainable spending down of reserves, paying out funds from the post-employment benefits trust, and documentation of spending of credit cards.
Review the 2021 financial report at bit.ly/3IsKpTr.
