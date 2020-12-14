Aaron Thelen, New Hope Recreation Supervisor, was named New Hope’s 2020 Employee of the Year. The city celebrated the award at its December employee recognition ceremony. According to a release, Thelen has “continually worked to improve and expand recreational offerings for all ages.”
Thelen has worked for the city since 2017. His work was commended for continuing to provide services in an unusual year.
The release continued: “When the pandemic threw the world upside down, Aaron jumped right in to help any way he could. He pitched in by working at the ice arena, golf course and wherever else he was needed, including picking up trash at Civic Center Park.”
It was a challenging year for the recreation department, which had to design modified classes, then virtual programs to comply with CDC guidelines. Indoor programming had to be hosted outdoors, and take-home activity kits were created by the department for families to bust boredom.
“Aaron has exceeded expectations to keep programming and activities available, enjoyable and safe for New Hope families,” the release concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.