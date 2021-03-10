As the one-year anniversary of the advent of virtual meetings approaches, local government officials are beginning to discuss a return to the dais. The Robbinsdale City Council grappled with the issue at the March 2 virtual meeting and came to a consensus: In-person meetings should resume in June, with an exception for the April 13 work session when the council meets with County Commissioner Jeff Lunde.
The council’s opinions on if and when to return to in-person meetings were varying. Mayor Bill Blonigan said he would prefer to return to in-person meetings, but would be OK with waiting out of respect of his fellow council members. Councilmembers Pat Backen and George Selman agreed that they would be open to in-person meetings, though Backen preferred to wait until April.
Councilmembers Tyler Kline and Sheila Webb expressed some hesitation.
Kline said he would be amenable to in-person meetings, but wondered whether a decision was still too premature.
“I would rather be overly cautious when we can still get the work done remotely,” Kline said. “I don’t want to make some people feel like they have to come in to get their voices heard.”
Webb agreed that “trending on the side of caution” may be best, though she did want to return to in-person meetings.
“I want to make sure we are prepared to welcome the public and everyone is going to be safe,” she said.
Federal officials have predicted there will be enough vaccine for all American adults by late May. Kline recommended that be used as a marker to begin in-person meetings.
Complicating the issue was the work session with Lunde, which Backen and Selman said was both too urgent to reschedule and best done in person.
Backen said the meeting was important as he was “concerned about how the conversation has been going around light rail.” He said he was drafting a letter to present to Lunde, and didn’t want to wait until “half the year is gone and decisions have been made.”
Selman echoed Backen.
“I am nothing short of furious about the LRT alignment issue ... I don’t want to do that on WebEx,” said Selman.
Blonigan, Kline and Webb agreed that a “one-off” meeting would be acceptable to them, with the expectation that meetings would return to in-person in late May.
