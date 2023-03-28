5-year old Lucy engulfs 8-year-old Pixie or “Itty Bitty Bunny Girl.” Barbara Kelley says Pixie known as a “busy bouncing hyperactive bunny that everyone loves.” Lucy is very fluffy. These rabbits are just two of the ten therapy-certified pets Kelley takes to hospice patients.
Tina Turner stands still near a pumpkin. The 9-year-old Lionhead rabbit is extremely patient and tolerant. Tina Turner is the go-to bunny for patients with dementia who might have unpredictable hand movements.
Fawn, a 10-year-old Mini Rex sits peacefully atop of Santa Claus during a Christmas event. Fawn was rescued from a hoarding situation and now spends his time sharing his beautiful velvet coat with hospice patients.
Tango, a 5-year-old Holland Lop is Barbara Kelley’s first choice to work with disabled children. When not hanging out with patients, Tango loves to run and play with her best friend Quinn, another Holland Lop.
Barbara Kelley shares her rabbit, Nimoy, with hospice patient Florence Smith at the Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park. Nimoy, the therapy bunny, passed away on March 3. In his time, Nimoy made lots of friends with hospice patients and is missed.
Livingston, a 5-year-old English Angora is “sweet, kind and very patient.” He is one of several therapy bunnies certified through Pet Partners.
Patty Hauck and 5-year-old dog, Gracie, get ready to meet with a Grace Hospice patient.
After doctors have told someone they don’t have very long to live, it might be nice to put a warm, fluffy therapy bunny on their lap. At the nonprofit organization Grace Hospice, animals are increasingly becoming a part of the program. Everyone dies, but the end of one’s life does not need to be miserable. On March 4, certified therapy bunny Nimoy passed away at nearly 9 years of age. He is survived by 10 fellow therapy bunnies and his loving owner Barbara Kelley.
Kelley, a Crystal resident, brings her Pet Partners certified therapy rabbits to people at the end of their life. Retired after 37 years managing a dental clinic, Kelley volunteers her bunnies with organizations like Grace Hospice, Children’s Hospital and Crescent Cove. Sometimes disabled children or adults with dementia might have unpredictable hand movements, but the rabbits have been trained to be calm and “rock solid.” Kelley said older patients, many who formerly owned pets, are delighted to connect with the bunnies.
“They immediately communicate with these animals,” Kelley said. “Some of them are nonverbal in life, but they talk to this rabbit. ... It’s really beautiful to see it happen.”
When Patty Hauck of Eden Prairie retired from a 36-year career in the mortgage industry, she wanted something to do with her pet, a 35-pound dog named Gracie. While Grace Hospice originally wanted to work with exclusively therapy-certified pets, a decision was made last year to include uncertified animals, provided that they are “very well behaved.” After some training and vetting, Hauck began visiting Grace Hospice patients in late December. Hauck has worked with a few different patients already, and there is one she will never forget.
“We would go there and he would always tell (Gracie) she was ‘such a pretty girl,’” Hauck said. “She would put her paws on his legs and stand up and let him pet her and she’d kiss him.”
A few weeks later, he wanted to hug Gracie on his lap. But on March 20, the little dog behaved differently. According to Hauck, the dog was crying and wanted to lay in bed with the patient. An hour after they left, the gentleman passed away.
“They’re so in tuned with humans,” Hauck said. “She knew,”
Not every Grace Hospice volunteer needs to bring their pet. People can simply bring themselves to read or talk to patients for half an hour. Volunteers might help with writing letters or biographies. They might give primary caretakers a break. Some volunteers go through training and certification to serve as death doulas: people who help patients come up with a plan for how to live their final days. “11th-hour volunteers” sit with those who are actively dying. The idea is to provide companionship. Kelley said although it can be difficult for some people to “see their own mortality” in patients, it is really wonderful to make connections with these individuals.
“In our culture, we’re very inclined to increase longevity,” Denise Egan, Grace Hospice Volunteer Coordinator said, “but there comes to a point where that doesn’t help someone’s quality of life anymore. ... Electing hospice affords people another way to honor their journey.”
Each person in hospice care has been told by medical professionals that they can expect six months or fewer left to live. They have opted to prioritize comfort care. It’s often at a facility, but it doesn’t have to be. Grace Hospice does not reside at a specific location, but rather travels to wherever their patients live within the Twin Cities Metro Area. According to Medicare.gov, 55 percent of Grace Hospice patients are living in an assisted living facility, 37 percent are in a nursing facility, 6 percent are at home and 2 percent are elsewhere. Usually Medicare or other health insurance covers these services.
Services are different for everyone. Generally, Grace Hospice offers pain and symptom control; physician services; regular nursing visits; personal care and bathing; food and nutrition advice; emotional and spiritual care; advocacy; grief counseling; medical equipment including hospital beds and wheelchairs; delivery of medications; and support. The people involved are over 200 patients, their loved ones and primary care physicians, an RN care manager, an LPN, a hospice physician, a chaplain, a social worker, a hospice aide, music therapists, massage therapists and volunteers.
“We bring a smile to people that don’t have many,” Kelley said. “There’s so many things you can do to give these people joy.”
“The patients are so excited to see the dog,“ Hauck said, “It’s well worth every minute.”
Egan told the Sun Post volunteers can be adults of all ages and all different backgrounds. College students, retired people like Kelley and Hauck, former business executives, chaplains and medical professionals all enjoy volunteering. At the moment, Grace Hospice is hoping to expand the volunteer network to include more pets.
“You don’t need a specific skill set,” Egan said, “what you need is to have heart and be able to offer a loving and compassionate presence.”
To learn more, contact Grace Volunteer Services at 612-409-5393.
