New Hope’s only full-size baseball field will undergo an additional $483,000 in improvements after the summer season. Work on the lighted field, located near the intersection of 49th and Decatur avenues north, will begin after the summer baseball season is over.

The New Hope City Council unanimously awarded a contract for the work to the lowest bidder New Look Contracting at the May 8 Council meeting. The action follows a $257,000 LED lighting retrofit project approved by the Council last year and completed earlier this year. Combined, the two projects will bring about $900,000 in upgrades to the field.

