New Hope’s only full-size baseball field will undergo an additional $483,000 in improvements after the summer season. Work on the lighted field, located near the intersection of 49th and Decatur avenues north, will begin after the summer baseball season is over.
The New Hope City Council unanimously awarded a contract for the work to the lowest bidder New Look Contracting at the May 8 Council meeting. The action follows a $257,000 LED lighting retrofit project approved by the Council last year and completed earlier this year. Combined, the two projects will bring about $900,000 in upgrades to the field.
First opened in 1974, the baseball field is the only full-size baseball field operated by the city. According to agenda documents, the field underwent a reconstruction in 1995 and has received minor improvements since.
Changes will include the replacement of the park shelter with a shade structure, a full fence and batting cage replacement, a rehab of the infield and outfield land, reconstruction of walking paths and the construction of a new concrete pedestrian ramp.
Sod will also be laid so the field is ready for the 2024 spring season.
Parks Director Susan Rader said the field is rented by area youth and adult organizations. It’s also regularly rented for a nominal fee by the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association and is used by the Robbinsdale Cooper High School for free.
Large investment
The city earmarked $828,000 in funds for the fixes in its 2023 budget. Combined with a portion of recent retrofit lighting work (about $100,000 was sourced from a separate park lighting fund), indirect costs and contingencies, there is expected to be $40,000 leftover.
The leftover funds can be rolled over to a future capital project, Rader told the City Council.
In an email to the Sun Post, Rader said the funds didn’t need to be used this year, but they would have to be applied to a parks or New Hope Aquatic Park project.
At the Council meeting, Rader said staff had considered several add-ons for the ballfield project that would have utilized more funds, but did not move forward with all of them because some were not needed.
An add-on that was approved and caused some discussion at the meeting was the replacement of the batting cage. City Engineer Dan Boyum said the cage had been constructed by city staff.
“In talking with the park staff, it just really needed some improvements,” Boyum said.
Council Member Jonathan London questioned the $106,000 cost to replace the batting cage.
“That seems like a lot to me,” London said. He acknowledged that the project was under budget, but wondered whether a net for the cage was best as opposed to chain link fencing, a cheaper material.
Council Member John Elder said in his conversation with representatives from two baseball organizations, there was a “strong desire” for the soft netting material, as metal fencing damaged balls and created significant costs over time.
“Some of the organizations will not use that type of setup, so the soft netting is far preferred and will likely bring us additional business,” Elder said.
Rader agreed with Elder that organizations sought soft netting, and repeated impact on chain link material would likely result in bowed fencing. To London’s question, Rader said netting would be stored in the winter to extend its life.
City Manager Tim Hoyt said the fixes were timely, as he had personally coached teams on the field.
“This is worth repairing,” Hoyt said. “It was used daily by a whole bunch of different organizations throughout our city, by the students and by the coaches.”
The majority of work is expected to be completed this fall, with a few finishing touches needed in the spring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.