The filing period for the two expiring Golden Valley City Council seats opened July 27 and will close Aug. 10. The seats are currently occupied by Gillian Rosenquist and Larry Fonnest. Fonnest has announced that he will not seek re-election.

As of Aug. 3, Joanie Clausen, Andy Johnson, Denise LaMere-Anderson, Drew Peterson and Gillian Rosenquist have filed for office, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.

The election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2. The City Council terms will commence Jan 1, 2022, and expire Dec. 31, 2025.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments