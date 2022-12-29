Admittedly, 2022 was more a year of hellos than goodbyes. While the Sun Post Year in Review typically covers both the arrivals and departures of city places, ideas and faces (and this one aims to do the same), this year’s news tended to skew on the side of the new. Even in this year’s batch of goodbyes, a hello could be found.
Remember the hellos and goodbyes in New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley this year below.
Hello, improved infrastructure
After years of planning and more than a year of construction, the Crystal Police Department got its new home in September. Kraus-Anderson built the $16 million police station located on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North.
The new building provides more than 53,000 square feet of working space, energy-efficient features, new safe work and training spaces, a secure evidence storage area, an indoor fleet storage garage and a dedicated area for the city’s two K-9 officers. The building also includes an up-to-date detention space, expanded locker rooms, community meeting room and offices.
One unique thing about the station: it was paid for in cash. The city banked $12 million over several years to pay for it, and received the other $4 million through the 2022 state bonding bill.
“This gorgeous, well-designed building ... is replacing a 50-year-old facility which had significant structural, safety and security concerns as well as inadequate space,” Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering said.
Residents of Robbinsdale began benefiting from the city’s brand new water treatment plant in mid-November. The majority of construction was completed in the summer after more than a decade of planning. The $33.4 million facility is located on Lee Avenue.
Drinking water had previously been processed by three separate, aging plants. A component in the new, centralized facility softens water for residents.
City officials say a grand opening date for the plant will likely occur in the spring. It is expected that North Memorial Health Hospital will begin using water from the Robbinsdale system in 2023 (due to its softening needs, the hospital had not utilized the city’s former water system). The hook-up will alleviate the burden of paying for the system from taxpayers in the city.
Goodbye, longtime leaders
The majority of the Sun Post communities saw the departure of the head honcho of City Hall. Longtime city managers departed their roles after decades on the job, including Anne Norris in Crystal, Kirk McDonald in New Hope and Marcia Glick in Robbinsdale.
Norris counted her 31st year working for the city of Crystal as her last. She first worked as the community development director and assistant city manager before being appointed Crystal’s city manager in January 2000.
Norris remembered three priority projects when she was first hired in 1991: “redeveloping the old shopping center/Mielke Field just east of Highway 100 on 36th, redeveloping the northeast corner of Bass Lake Road and West Broadway and getting a property maintenance/rental licensing program established.” Her final day was in late October, and her replacement, Adam Bell, was confirmed to be Norris’ replacement in earlier this month.
McDonald began working for the city of New Hope 32 years ago and was in the city manager role for 15.
In June, the New Hope City Council praised the outgoing McDonald for his demeanor, professionalism and effort in city matters. Councilmember John Elder thanked McDonald for steadying City Hall when he first was named manager, as he had done so during a tumultuous time.
“You brought communication and you brought a lot of calm because we had employees jumping ship left and right,” Elder said.
McDonald was replaced by New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt, who has served as city manager in an acting capacity while continuing to lead law enforcement.
Glick, Robbinsdale’s city manager since 2001, officially entered retirement the final week of May. She had been a staffer in some capacity to the local government entity for nearly 35 years.
Before city work, Glick was a high school math teacher. When she got a temporary job with Robbinsdale as a community development administrative assistant, she thought she’d be involved in the field for a few years and then return to the classroom. For the first four years, she continued teaching full time at a night school in Roseville while working at City Hall.
During her tenure, she wore many hats that made her recognizable to the community, and this is likely why she was named Grand Marshal of the 70th Whiz Bang Days celebration in 2018.
Robbinsdale Councilmember George Selman had this to say about Glick: “Simply put Robbinsdale has been lucky to have one of the best available city managers ever.”
Goodbye to a TV aficionado
Another retiree to be celebrated was Mike Johnson, the director of local cable news channel CCX Media. The station covers news from Maple Grove, Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Plymouth and New Hope.
Johnson began working for the news organization when it was founded in the 1980s, and led it from its humble beginnings into the digital age. Johnson called it quits in April.
Dave Kiser, who was named the successor to Johnson’s storied career, had this to say about broadcasting peer: “It’s not too often that a man devotes his working career to just one passion and one organization, but that’s exactly what Mike Johnson did over the past 40 years. Mike has taken on every task that this organization has thrown his way in a professional and enthusiastic manner.”
Hello, new business
A lot of commerce was welcomed to the Sun Post cities in 2022.
This summer, Robbinsdale residents checked out the Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market, a pilot program created through a partnership with theNEWmpls, the City of Robbinsdale and several local businesses.
This month, new residents were scheduled to begin moving into The Reeve Lakeside, a 118-unit apartment complex built on the shore of south Twin Lake on 4600 Lake Road in Robbinsdale.
“I’m not aware of any other project that has the same water connectivity, in terms of not just views,” Reuter Walton Developer Ari Parritz said of the building’s proximity to the lake.
Love Pizza moved into downtown Golden Valley, serving artisan ingredients, fast service, and penny beers for those waiting to pick up their orders.
Tesla announced it would be building a dealership in Golden Valley, near Schaper Park at 650 Ottowa Avenue. Per documents given to the City of Golden Valley, the automaker will sell its signature electric vehicles out of a new 50,000-square-foot building, to be constructed in place of an existing office building owned by States Electric Manufacturing Corporation.
In the fall, Franklin Academy opened the doors of its new campus on the northwest corner of Boone and 10th avenues in Golden Valley. The private special education school, formerly known as the Academy of Whole Learning, was happy to settle into a permanent home in the city after almost 20 years of leasing various spaces around the Twin Cities suburbs.
The majority of students at Franklin Academy are on the autism spectrum; other students have neurodiversities like ADHD and anxiety that make traditional learning difficult. The accredited school offers small class sizes with an instructor and at least one behavior therapist in each room.
In New Hope, those who appreciate furry friends and a hot cup of coffee rejoiced at the opening of Cafe Meow, 3524 Winnetka Ave. N. The grand opening in mid-June coincided with the 30th birthday of Owner Jessica Burge. It is the second Cafe Meow in Minnesota; the original being in Minneapolis. The cafe doubles as an adoption floor for the felines, who come from animal rescues in Plymouth and Lakeville.
What did we miss? Let us know what mattered the most to you in 2022 by submitting a letter to the editor. Access the submission form and letters policy at bit.ly/3BkmNOM.
