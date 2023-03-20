DSC_0902.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior forward Jackson Fowlkes (10) drives to the basket in the first half against Andover Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Andover High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The 2023 MSHSL boys basketball tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 21.

All four Class 4A quarter final games will take place on Tuesday. The semifinals will be Thursday, March 23 and the final on March 25. All of those games will take place at the Target Center. All of the consolation bracket games will be at Concordia University.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments