The 2023 MSHSL boys basketball tournament tips off on Tuesday, March 21.
All four Class 4A quarter final games will take place on Tuesday. The semifinals will be Thursday, March 23 and the final on March 25. All of those games will take place at the Target Center. All of the consolation bracket games will be at Concordia University.
Here’s a look at each team and matchup in the Class 4A bracket.
Game 1: #1 Park Center vs Andover (random draw), 10 am
Park Center (Section 5)
The defending Class 4A champions received the top seed in the tournament yet again. They replaced their entire starting lineup from last year and returned only two players (JJ Ware, Cash Chavis) who were in the rotation at state last year. If they were to repeat, they would be just the second school in Class 4A history to repeat as champions, joining Hopkins who on two separate occasions repeated as champions (2005-2006, 2009-2011).
Andover (Section 7)
The Huskies (22-7) are a familiar opponent for Park Center. The fellow Northwest Suburban Conference side cruised through the Section 7AAAA tournament, winning their three tournament games by an average of 31 points. In their one regular season matchup this season, the Pirates won 97-91, using a 12-4 run in the second half to aid in their victory.
Andover is led by their senior guard duo of Ben Kopetzki (25.4 PPG) and Sam Musungu (21.3 PPG). Musungu had 45 points against Cambridge-Isanti in their section final. Kopetzki is a finalist for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota award. The Huskies are the highest scoring team in the field, averaging 86 PPG.
Game 2: #4 Minnetonka vs #5 Eastview, 12 pm
Minnetonka (Section 2)
The Skippers (23-6) are making their first trip to state since 2008, when they last won the Class 4A title. They defeated Chanhassen, the No. 6 seed in the Section 2 tournament, in the final 73-69. They are very balanced on offense with four players averaging double figures and three others averaging at least 7 PPG.
Eastview (Section 3)
The Lightning (22-7) turned their defense up a notch in the section tournament, allowing only 39 PPG in their three wins. They had some trouble in the semifinal round against Rosemount, winning 42-41, before handling Eagan with ease in the final by a score of 63-36. Junior forward Jonathan Mekonnen leads the team in scoring with 18.5 PPG.
The winners of Game 1 and 2 will meet in the first Class 4A semi final on Thursday, March 23 at 6 pm.
Game 3: #2 Lakeville North vs Buffalo (random draw), 2 pm
Lakeville North (Section 1)
Lakeville North (26-3) knocked off rivals Lakeville South in the section final 58-41. They are led by 6-foot-10 senior forward and University of Wisconsin-commit Nolan Winter (23.4 PPG), who was recently selected as the Gatorade Minnesota Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Winter is also a finalist for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota award. He isn’t the only Wisconsin commit on the roster. Junior forward Jack Robison has also committed to the Badgers. He averages 15.2 PPG.
Buffalo (Section 8)
One of three teams from the Lake Conference in the field, Buffalo (23-6) is making their first appearance at the state tournament for the first time since 2014. Senior guard Nate Dahl has excelled for the Bison, averaging 24.2 PPG. In the regular season, Buffalo were a combined 1-3 against Minnetonka and Wayzata, defeating Minnetonka at home.
Game 4: #3 Wayzata vs White Bear Lake (random draw), 4 pm
Wayzata (Section 6)
The Trojans (24-4) lost to Park Center in the 2022 Class 4A championship game. They started the season 0-3, with their only loss since December coming on Feb. 16 to Eden Prairie. Wayzata has qualified for five of the last seven state tournaments. Before that, they had not made the state tournament since 1959. Their lethal scoring duo has been senior guard Hayden Tibbits (21.1 PPG) and junior forward Jackson McAndrew (16.1 PPG) who at 6-foot-8, can both attack the paint and stretch the floor from 3-point range.
Hibbits was named a finalist for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota award.
White Bear Lake (Section 4)
White Bear Lake (21-7) are making their first appearance at the state tournament since 2000. They’re currently riding a 10-game win streak. They beat East Ridge in their final 57-55. The Bears are led by senior guard Jack Janicki (21.1 PPG) and senior forward Wyatt Hawks (14.7 PPG).
The winners of Game 3 and 4 will meet in the second Class 4A semi final on Thursday, March 23 at 8 pm.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.