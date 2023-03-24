The defending Class 4A boys basketball champions will have a chance to defend their title on the final day of the season.

The final hurdle for #1 Park Center before returning to the Class 4A title game was #5 Eastview in the semifinals Thursday, March 23 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Pirates found themselves down 53-48 with 3:59 left. A strong finish was needed for Park Center to keep their title defense alive.

DSC_4512.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior guard CJ O’Hara, right, and junior guard Cash Chavis (11) celebrate a dunk by O’Hara in the second half against Eastview in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday, March 23 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
DSC_4344.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior guard Cash Chavis dunks the ball in the first half against Eastview in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday, March 23 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
DSC_4391.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center head coach James Ware looks on in the first half against Eastview in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday, March 23 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
DSC_4388.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center junior guard Cash Chavis (11) dribbles around a defender in the first half against Eastview in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday, March 23 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
DSC_4414.JPG
Buy Now

Park Center senior forward Kaden Cook dives for a loose ball in the first half against Eastview in the Class 4A semifinals Thursday, March 23 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments