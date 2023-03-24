The defending Class 4A boys basketball champions will have a chance to defend their title on the final day of the season.
The final hurdle for #1 Park Center before returning to the Class 4A title game was #5 Eastview in the semifinals Thursday, March 23 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Pirates found themselves down 53-48 with 3:59 left. A strong finish was needed for Park Center to keep their title defense alive.
Their lead guard duo of Cash Chavis and CJ O’Hara delivered in the biggest moment of the season. Combined, they scored the Pirates’ final 13 points to send Park Center to the championship game on Saturday, defeating the Lightning 61-56.
Their 13-3 run to end the game was sparked by their defense, the Pirates’ calling card all season. With Chavis and O’Hara at the point of the attack, they turned steals into quick points.
“My teammates and my coaches kept me in the game, saying positive things in my ear, keeping me up,” O’Hara said. “I kept playing defense, so when you play defense it creates offense. The idea was to pressure the ball and I knew I was going to get fast break buckets if I do that.”
Their late run to end the game started with O’Hara knocking down 1 of 2 free throws. After a missed layup by Eastview, Chavis converted a layup on the other end to make it 53-51. Then, O’Hara got a steal and slammed home a dunk on the fast break to tie the game. This all happened within a minute of game time.
Chavis and O’Hara added another field goal each after a timeout to retake the lead 57-53. Eastview guard Dylan Omweno quickly knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 57-56. That was the last field goal the Lighting made, coming at the 1:43 mark. In fact, they only had two more field goal attempts for the remainder of the game with Park Center killing some time and locking down on the defensive end.
Chavis made another layup to regain a three-point lead 59-56. Eastview forward Mario Adams missed a layup and Park Center senior guard JJ Ware pulled down the rebound.
With still two fouls to give before Park Center was in the bonus, they tried their best to force a turnover out of the Pirates’ backcourt. But the reigning state champs held strong, successfully inbounding the ball and maintaining possession on multiple occasions.
Eventually, Chavis was sent to the line, with his team up 3 with 8 seconds left. With even more pressure to knock down the free throws in a 1-and-1 situation, he calmly knocked down both to make it a critical two-possession lead.
The Lighting fired off a 3-pointer with the clock winding down, but their fate was already determined. The Pirates shut them down in the final minutes to return to the biggest stage in the state.
“I’m super proud of our guys. In the locker room before the game, we talked about how it was going to take all 36 minutes to win this game,” Park Center head coach James Ware said. “That’s what it took and they stuck with it. We were down three, I’m looking at our body language, our body language is 'uh oh,' but then our guys just picked up the defense. We talked about getting three stops in a row all game and we couldn't get it until the last two minutes of the game.”
As is often the case in the postseason basketball, strong guard play is required to advance. The Pirates have had that all year in Chavis and O’Hara.
“Great guards end games,” Ware said. “We had Braeden Carrington the last two years. It’s always going to come down to free throws late and being strong with the ball. That was the longest minute of my life. Cash did a great job of getting open, handling the ball and not turning it over.”
Under pressure to not only handle the ball, but to make both free throws late to essentially end the game, Chavis thrived in the moment, to which he gives a lot of credit to his teammates for.
“My teammates tell me to stay calm throughout the whole game,” Chavis said. “Telling me I got this and keep going. It’s really my teammates who helped me through that last minute.”
Chavis led all scorers with 21 points. It was a rough shooting night for both teams. Park Center shot 35 percent from the field while Eastview was at 46 percent. The difference was the Pirates forcing 21 turnovers from the Lightning, which they scored 25 points off of. They also pounded the offensive glass with 21 rebounds compared to 10 for Eastview. Park Center had only 9 turnovers.
Ware was still pleased with the looks they were getting, even if they weren’t falling early on.
“I felt good about where the ball was going. We just weren’t finishing," Ware said. "We weren’t making free throws in the first half. In my mind, and maybe I was just convincing myself, if we make our layups like we normally do and free throws that could’ve been a 13 point game. I was actually pleased with how we were executing offensively. We just weren’t finishing.”
Eastview was able to match Park Center’s notably big lineup with a formidable front line of their own in 6-foot-8 forward Jonathan Mekonnen, 6-foot-6 forward Chet Kloss and 6-foot-6 forward Myles Adams. Mario Adams stood at -foot-6 off the bench. The size bothered the Pirates, especially when junior center Chaing Ring picked up two fouls in the first half. He sat for the last 12 minutes of the first half. Senior forward Kaden Cook was the one to replace him, operating as the reserve big man for most of the season, and stood out with his hustle plays all over the court. He picked up 4 rebounds (2 offensive), played tough defense, and was a constant source of energy for Park Center.
Ring remained in foul trouble again in the second half, picking up his fourth with 8:57 remaining. After playing a crucial role in their quarterfinal win against Andover, he played only 18 minutes in the semis and scored 6 points.
Another player to struggle was O’Hara. He finished the game strong, but had only 8 points total. Shooting 3-of-11 from the field, he too was lifted by his teammates in a tough moment.
“I was very frustrated. I had to come out just to regroup and stuff like that because I was talking to the refs and getting out of my head,” O’Hara said. “Luckily my teammates were there for me to keep me in the game.”
After what seemed like an easy going day on offense Tuesday, it was a much more difficult task Thursday night. Junior guard Jackson Fowlkes was the other Pirate to hit double figures with 13 points off the bench. Their ability to win games in multiple ways shows why they are one of the last two teams standing in the state. From gritty, defensive games to shootouts and barnburners, the Pirates have seen it all.
“In the second half, we talked about, this was a heavyweight fight,” Ware said. “They (Eastview) play the same way we do. Their guys mirror our guys. I love their team. I would even love to coach their team. Their guys are like our guys. We knew it was going to be a heavyweight fight.”
It all comes down to Saturday night. A second-straight state championship is just 36 minutes away. However, their opponent will be just as, if not more, hungry to take home the state title.
It will be a rematch of last year's title game with #3 Wayzata defeating #2 Lakeville North in thrilling fashion in the other semifinal. After giving up a 20-point lead in the second half, Wayzata senior guard Hayden Tibbits knocked down a mid-range shot with 1.1 seconds left to win 79-77 and to send the Trojans to the final, certainly with revenge on their minds.
