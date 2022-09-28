DSC_9345.JPG
Champlin Park blockers Lily Riese (6) and Sara Moberg (4) attempt to block a spike attempt in the second set against Wayzata Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Champlin Park and Wayzata had faced each other on the volleyball court earlier this season. Their meeting in Marshall on Sept. 10 ended in a 2-1 win for the Trojans after the Rebels took the first set.

Wayzata, the defending Class 4A state champions, entered Wednesday night’s contest maintaining their No. 1 ranking in the class. Champlin Park wasn't far behind at No. 4. It was a clash of titans at Champlin Park High School.

Champlin Park setter Reese Axness (3) sets up the Rebels for a kill in the second set against Wayzata Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park outside hitter Marlie Hanson (10) attempts a spike in the first set against Wayzata Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park defensive specialist Lily Holoien (5) prepares to serve in the first set against Wayzata Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Champlin Park High School.
The Rebels celebrate their win over Wayzata Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park outside hitter Carly Gilk (7) puts the ball over the net in the second set against Wayzata Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Champlin Park High School.

