Champlin Park and Wayzata had faced each other on the volleyball court earlier this season. Their meeting in Marshall on Sept. 10 ended in a 2-1 win for the Trojans after the Rebels took the first set.
Wayzata, the defending Class 4A state champions, entered Wednesday night’s contest maintaining their No. 1 ranking in the class. Champlin Park wasn't far behind at No. 4. It was a clash of titans at Champlin Park High School.
In the first set, the Trojans were in full control, winning 25-14. Their height at the net and excellence on defense was too much for the Rebels early on.
But as their nerves settled, in front of their home crowd, the tide turned. Champlin Park won the next three sets to defeat the top-ranked Trojans 3-1.
The Rebels (15-4) had clearly upped their play after the first set, but it wasn’t all about changes they made on the court.
“There were some nerves on our side," Champlin Park head coach John Yunker said. "There was a lot of hype put on the match. It’s Wayzata, of course we want to play well…There was a lot of energy here so I think some nerves got to us to start and the fact they pushed us to do things we didn’t want to do. We had to reset but I was super proud of them for the response they had.”
What also helped in their mental battle was the fact that they took a set from Wayzata (14-3) in their previous meeting.
“Had we not done that, there may have been a question like ‘oh my gosh, can we do this?’” Yunker said. “Taking that set off in Marshall, even though it was a month ago (we thought) if we reset and calm down a bit we can do this.”
The Rebels didn’t back down from an imposing Trojans front line. Outside hitting duo Olivia Swenson (6-foot-4) and Avery Jesewitz (6-foot-3) were delivering dangerous spikes left and right. And when Champlin Park were on the attack, 6-foot-2 Stella Swenson and 6-foot-1 Ava Hendel were usually at the net to block any spike.
“They’re tall, they have a big team,” Yunker said. “When their block is so many inches higher than what we’re used to doing, we had to try and hit balls differently…which caused us to make a few more hitting errors.”
Just like in the first set, Champlin Park found themselves down 8-4. They rallied this time around to tie the set at 13 to hang with the Trojans. They were down again 21-18 as Yunker called timeout to see if he could spark a run to end the set.
They managed to do so, winning the second set 25-23. The momentum from coming back late in the set carried over to the next one as they jumped out to a 13-6 lead. Outside hitters Marlie Hanson and Carly Gilk found their groove, delivering spike after spike to take control of the set.
Champlin Park took the third set 25-13 for a 2-1 lead and looked unstoppable, just how Wayzata were looking in the first set.
In true champion fashion, the Trojans made sure they wouldn’t go down without a fight. Once again, they took an 8-4 lead in the fourth set before the Rebels stormed back to tie it at 16. From there, the tension in the match grew, and as the set drew to a close, the home crowd grew louder with each point.
Both teams possessed a two-point lead late, but it was the Rebels lead that came at a more critical point. They led 24-22 as Wayzata called timeout to try and salvage the set.
An attacking error by the Trojans was the final nail in the coffin, losing the set 25-23. The Champlin Park students went into a frenzy, recognizing the magnitude of the game.
For two of the top teams in Section 5, and likely the top two seeds in the section, this matchup is a great barometer for both sides to see where they are at entering the final weeks of the regular season. The only difference in the two meetings was that the first came on a neutral court across the state in early September. Any future meeting will be in a more high-pressured situation, including tonights.
“The biggest thing is that it’s that much closer to sections,” Yunker said about their second meeting with Wayzata. “When you’re playing the first week of school it’s kind of whatever. We want to win, they want to win and it was a close match. Now we get closer to section time and starting to figure some things out.”
With that in mind, it’s been easier for Yunker to manage their excitement, given the opponents they have played and beaten this season, along with focusing on the road ahead.
“Let’s just go and have a good match and see if we can learn some things about what they might do against us or what we can do against them. It’s still a month away but it’s that much closer," Yunker said.
The Rebels have three more regular season games on their schedule to fine-tune themselves before postseason play - vs. Coon Rapids, @ Hill-Murray and @ Anoka.
