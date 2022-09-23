DSC_8663.JPG
Champlin Park defensive back Brady Schornstein (18) chases down Minnetonka quarterback Milos Spasojevic (10) Friday, Sept. 23 at Minnetonka High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Fresh off a win over Blaine last week, the Champlin Park Rebels traveled to Minnetonka Friday night in a hostile environment, looking to spoil the homecoming festivities for the Skippers.

Both teams entered the matchup 2-1. Before losing to Maple Grove last week, the Skippers were ranked in the top 10. It was bound to be a tough test for a Rebels squad carrying plenty of momentum after a close win last week.

Champlin Park defensive back Logan Ottinger (3) returns an interception in the first quarter against Minnetonka Friday, Sept. 23 at Minnetonka High School.
Champlin Park defensive back Brady Schornstein (18) makes a tackle in the backfield against Minnetonka Friday, Sept. 23 at Minnetonka High School.
Champlin Park running back Arthur Russell (29) runs through an open hole in the third quarter against Minnetonka Friday, Sept. 23 at Minnetonka High School.
After fumbling the snap, Champlin Park quarterback Peyton Thielke (15) looks for yards against Minnetonka Friday, Sept. 23 at Minnetonka High School.
Champlin Park running back Arthur Russell (29) dives for the pylon for a 47-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Minnetonka Friday, Sept. 23 at Minnetonka High School.
There was a light rain throughout the game between Minnetonka and Champlin Park Friday, Sept. 23 at Minnetonka High School.

