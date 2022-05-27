It was win or go home between Champlin Park and Osseo in the section 5AAAA softball tournament Friday afternoon. Both had already lost one game earlier in the tournament and met in the elimination bracket to see who could keep their season alive.
Osseo, the No. 5 seed, lost 12-1 to No. 4 Spring Lake Park in the first round, while the No. 3 Rebels fell to No. 2 Maple Grove 2-0 in the semifinals. The Orioles rebounded in their first elimination bracket game with a 8-1 victory over Robbinsdale Cooper.
Osseo needed one more strong effort to keep their season alive, but with their backs against the wall for a second time this week, they couldn’t get it done as Champlin Park defeated them 11-1 in five innings. It was the second time the Rebels beat the Orioles this season, having won 7-4 on May 16.
The Orioles (6-12, 4-9) did strike first in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead. Champlin Park (15-8, 10-3) retook the lead in the bottom of the second and extended it further into the fourth inning when they went up 9-0.
Reese Reimler connected on a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Rebels a 4-1 lead. There was little doubt as soon as the ball sprung off her bat that it wasn’t going anywhere else but over the left field wall. Riley Leonhardt provided the other run in the frame.
The fourth inning was when Champlin Park did the most damage. A five-run rally took place with two outs. First, Emma Husom came through with an RBI-single, Then, with the bases loaded, Abby Meads sent a ball down the left field line for a two-run single, making it 7-1.
Osseo had their chance to get off the field with a popup just past second base, but the ball was bobbled and eventually dropped by the center fielder, allowing two more runs to score.
More errors would plague the Orioles in the fifth inning with the ten-run rule threatening. The bases were loaded up again, this time with no outs. Osseo desperately needed a ground ball for at least one force out, which they eventually got at home plate.
Another ground ball followed by Blaska, but the only play was at first base, so a runner was able to score, making it 10-1. The final blow came when Husom hit a ground ball to the shortstop and the throw to first base wasn’t caught, allowing the 11th and final run to score to end the game.
Champlin Park’s next opponent will be someone they have already faced this season. They will either play Spring Lake Park or No. 6 Irondale on Tuesday, May 31. The Rebels have already seen Irondale in this tournament, having beat them 5-4 in the first round. They defeated the Panthers in the regular season 24-4 on April 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.