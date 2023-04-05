Youth is the name of the game for Champlin Park softball in 2023.
The 2022 squad that finished 16-9 and lost to Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA elimination bracket final was powered by a strong senior class who did most of the heavy lifting for the Rebels.
Fast forward to this year, Champlin Park will be fully embracing the youth movement. With just three seniors and two juniors on the squad, there will be plenty of new faces around the team getting a taste of varsity action for the first time.
“You have to take it in parts and know that you might take some lumps early because it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” Champlin Park head coach Bryan Woodley said. “As we grow and get that chemistry down for our kids and put them in the best positions to be successful.”
The Rebels will be replacing their top hitter and pitcher from a season ago. Second team All-State selection Alyssa Blaska had a slash line of .468/.562/1.277 last year with 1 home run and 27 RBI while playing stellar defense at shortstop. Riley Leonhardt was the main pitcher and compiled a 2.29 ERA with 111 strikeouts across 134 ⅔ innings. Those are just two of the eight seniors Champlin Park will look to replace with young and promising talent.
Headlining the returners are senior Emma Husom and sophomores Ava Parent and Reese Reimler. All three played in every game last year.
As the third baseman last year, Husom focused on playing the field and became the main source of power in the lineup, hitting a team-high 7 home runs. But this year, pitching duties will be added to her plate for the first time at the varsity level.
Parent and Husom will also be heavily relied upon this season. Parent will line up in center field while Husom will man second base.
Outside of those three, returning production is minimal as Champlin Park will break in new players in 2023. One thing that excites Woodley about the group is their athleticism and how they can impact the game in different ways.
“When you have athletic kids, and we still have some kids that can hit for power, we’re going to be able to put more pressure on the defense,” Woodley said. “We’re not going to have to rely on the big swings so much. We’re going to be able to beat out some infield hits. Being in a situation where you are fast, athletic and can make things happen, it puts a lot of pressure on defenses. Maybe we can formulate some runs in that form.”
It appears the Rebels will embrace the small ball style of play - being aggressive on the basepaths and manufacturing runs however they can. It’s the best way to maximize the talent on their roster and play to their strengths. The increased athleticism also figures to be a plus on defense.
A few new players of note that Woodley highlighted were sophomores Taylor Zahalka, Hannah Husom and Amanda Kotsmith and freshman Addison Andrews. Husom and Andrews will be in the outfield and Kotsmith will take over shortstop.
With plenty of underclassmen, the Rebels know that the early part of the season will be a work in progress as everyone finds their role.
“We’re going to tweak some things here and there,” Woodley said. “Some people are going to have to step up and earn some spots, earn some time. Once they get to that position, hold onto it and put themselves in a position to be successful later in the season.”
As is often the case for spring sports in Minnesota, the early portions of the season can be impacted due to lingering winter weather, whether it be causing games to be held indoors or postponed. The Rebels first contest is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 against defending Section 5AAAA champions Centennial.
