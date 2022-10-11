DSC_0408.JPG
Champlin Park forward Sylvester Doe (21) celebrates his first goal against Roseville in the first half Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinal at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Section 5AAA soccer tournaments got underway Tuesday night with four games for both the boys and girls taking place. Both of the Champlin Park squads hosted their quarterfinal matchups, with the girls taking on Osseo and the boys facing Roseville.

#3 Champlin Park 4, #6 Osseo 1

Champlin Park forward Olivia Mehl (4) takes a shot in the first half against Osseo Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinal at Champlin Park High School.
Osseo midfielder Jillian Thao (16) and Champlin Park midfielder Sam Blachowiak (12) make a play on the ball in the first half Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinal at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park midfielder Paige Kalal (5) calls for the ball from midfielder Sophie Blanchette (3) in the first half against Osseo Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinal at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park forward Carter Havelak (8) drives through midfield in the second half against Roseville Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinal at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park midfielder Chase Potson (14) possesses the ball in the second half against Roseville Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Section 5AAA quarterfinal at Champlin Park High School.

