The Section 5AAA soccer tournaments got underway Tuesday night with four games for both the boys and girls taking place. Both of the Champlin Park squads hosted their quarterfinal matchups, with the girls taking on Osseo and the boys facing Roseville.
#3 Champlin Park 4, #6 Osseo 1
The Rebels didn’t mess around this time with the Orioles.
In their regular season meeting on Sept. 15, Champlin Park held a 1-0 lead at the break before pulling away for a 3-0 win. This time, they held a 3-0 lead before halftime.
Senior midfielder Paige Kalal was her usual dominant self. She scored the first two goals for the Rebels. The first came eight minutes into the game after Osseo misplayed a ball on their backline. Kalal got on the ball and fired a shot from well outside the penalty box that went in. For her second goal, she was on the receiving end of a cross from senior forward Kylie Scott. Kalal took her time, found her footing and made it 2-0 at the 24:10 mark in the first half.
Sophomore forward Olivia Mehl netted the third. After missing a 1-on-1 opportunity with the goalkeeper, she scored on the next chance just a minute later.
It wasn’t an overly dominating half for the Rebels despite the score line. Osseo held plenty of possession in midfield but never created any substantial chances. Their lack of chances in the final third are what ultimately hurt them this season, scoring just 13 goals all year.
Scott got herself on the scoresheet in the second half after an Orioles defender mistimed a tackle, allowing her to have a shot on goal to make it 4-0.
Osseo junior forward Hailey Keeney wound up with the consolation goal with 17 minutes remaining.
Champlin Park advances to semifinals of the Section 5AAA tournament where they will face #2 Spring Lake Park, who beat #7 Irondale 7-0.
Other Section 5AAA results - #1 Mounds View 12, #8 Park Center 0; #4 Maple Grove 4, #5 Roseville 0
#2 Champlin Park 5, #7 Roseville 0
Last year, the Rebels were upset as the 2 seed to 7 seed Spring Lake Park in this round, so there was no chance they were going to have a letdown two years in a row.
But it’s hard to have a letdown when senior forward Sylvester Doe is scoring goals for fun.
It didn’t take long for the All-State forward to find the back of the net. It took him two and a half minutes to give his team the lead, and he wasn’t done yet.
Always having an eye for goal, Doe found himself 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper and slotted home his second for a 2-0 lead with 23:53 left in the first half. Junior forward Chibuzor Ofulue was credited with the assist.
But it was Doe’s third goal that was the pick of the bunch.
With the wind blowing toward the north end of the field, a long ball from the defense went over the heads of the Roseville backline. Doe, who is always looking to make runs behind the defense, got on the end of the pass inside the penalty box on the right side. Only one defender stood in his way for an open look on goal.
He cut inside to his left, baiting the defender, then cut back to the right to create space. It was a tight angle but he squeezed it in, bagging yet another hat-trick for the Rebels with 1:16 left in the first half.
Aside from the personal accomplishment of securing his sixth hat-trick of the season, it gave Champlin Park a 3-0 lead at halftime - delivering a crushing blow to Roseville’s upset chances.
He won’t get credit for the assist, but Doe certainly played a part in their fourth goal. His shot was saved by Raiders goalkeeper Miles Whitcomb and the rebound fell to junior forward Carter Havelak. Senior midfielder Brian Avery scored the fifth and final goal.
Champlin Park will play the winner between #3 Osseo and #6 Park Center.
Other Section 5AAA results - #1 Maple Grove 5, #8 Irondale 0; #5 Spring Lake Park 3, #4 Mounds View 0; Matchup between #3 Osseo and #6 Park Center reached overtime before having their game delayed due to weather, currently 2-2
