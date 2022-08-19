In the last two years, the Champlin Park LoGators have made history at the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament.
The LoGators have participated in the last six state tournaments, but it wasn’t until 2020 that they captured their first win in the tournament. They followed it up with a third place finish in 2021, losing to eventual champions Chanhassen in the process.
Back for a seventh-straight year, Champlin Park is looking to make it back to Labor Day weekend as the Class B state tournament begins August 19-21 across three host sites in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville. The LoGators will take on the Chaska Cubs in their first game on Sunday, August 21 in Dundas.
Season Recap
Champlin Park got off to a solid start, finishing with a 17-6 record through June and were atop the Metro Minny League standings. They also won the Farming tournament June 17-19, going 3-0 on the weekend.
But as the Fourth of July holiday weekend passed, the LoGators’ stumbled a bit, going 3-4 between July 6 and 15.
That stretch proved to be just a slight bump in the road. Champlin Park rebounded from a slow beginning to July by posting a 7-2 record to finish off the regular season on August 2.
The LoGators finished second in the Metro Minny League at 29-13 with a 10-4 record in league play. Blaine finished first at 31-5 overall and 12-2 in the league. It set up a matchup with No. 7 seed St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs, where they won both games to clinch their spot in the state tournament.
All that was left ahead of the state tournament was a game against Blaine to determine who would own the top seed from the section for the tournament.
It looked as if Champlin Park were going to capture the 1 seed for the second straight year. They held a 2-0 lead going into the ninth inning and had silenced the Fusion’s bats all night long. But a late rally ended in a walk-off victory for Blaine. Now, the LoGators must rebound from the dramatic loss ahead of the state tournament.
Sam Riola, Jack Puder and Ethan Mocchi have been the driving force behind Champlin Park’s offense. All three are batting above .300 with Riola leading the way at .404. Mocchi leads in RBI and doubles with 39 and 17, respectively. Puder has the most home runs with five.
As a team, the LoGators are batting .301.
In addition to his excellence at the plate, Riola has been lights out on the mound for most of the season. Outside of his appearance on July 28 against Minnetonka in which he allowed five runs in five innings, Riola has allowed just two runs combined in nine total appearances.
In his last two starts, he has gone seven innings in each with 24 total strikeouts.On the season he has a 1.59 ERA.
Jack Haring has been the top option out of the bullpen with 12 of his 13 appearances coming in relief. He has amassed a 1.55 ERA in 40 ⅔ innings and has five saves.
Jerry Gooley is another arm the LoGators will rely upon, having started game 2 of their series against St. Michael and worked in relief against Blaine. His ERA stands at 3.46 in 67. ⅔ innings.
Tournament Path
Chaska hails from Section 3 as the No. 3 team from their region. The Cubs finished atop their league but failed to capture their section’s top seed. They have a 25-8 record, having won eight of their last ten games. Chaska is currently ranked 4th in Class B whereas the LoGators are 7th.
So while Champlin Park is the higher seed on paper, they’ll face a fairly tough opponent in the opening round. But at this point of the season, every opponent is a tough out.
If the LoGators win on Sunday, they would take on either Moorhead or New Market on Saturday, August 27.
