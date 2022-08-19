DSC_3857
Buy Now

Champlin Park pitcher Sam Riola.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

In the last two years, the Champlin Park LoGators have made history at the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament.

The LoGators have participated in the last six state tournaments, but it wasn’t until 2020 that they captured their first win in the tournament. They followed it up with a third place finish in 2021, losing to eventual champions Chanhassen in the process.

Tags

Load comments