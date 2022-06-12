It was a banner day for Champlin Park track & field on Saturday at the MSHSL state meet.
It didn’t come as much as a surprise to the Rebels, given they had multiple athletes seeded inside the top three in their respective events. Junior Richlu Tudee was the top seed in the 100 meter dash and third in the 200. Senior Adison Kapitzke was also the top seed in her event, the shot put. And the boys 4x100 relay team qualified third.
The Rebels were set to score well, which is exactly what they did.
Champlin Park added four gold medals to their trophy case, with three individual wins and one relay. The 4x100 team of Alvin Thomas, Tudee, Lorenzo Andrews and Emmit Tutt defended the Rebels’ title in the event from a year ago with a time of 41.87. Only Tudee was a part of the team that won in 2021.
In addition to his relay medal, Tudee added two more golds in both the 100 and 200 meter races. He won by the slimmest of margins in the 100, clocking a 10.61 while second place Maximilian Comfere from Rochester Century finished with a 10.62.
The 200 was only separated by 0.08 seconds as Tudee grabbed a big lead rounding the corner, but Comfere yet again was right behind and made a mad dash at the finish. But Tudee held on to make it three gold medals on the day for himself.
Champlin Park's fourth state title came from Kapitzke in the girls shot put. Her toss of 45-02 topped the field as she capitalized on being the top seed.
Junior Sean Erickson finished in fourth place in the boys discus, just one inch short of third place at 162-06. Senior Daniel Walker was also in the event, finishing 14th.
Andrews was runner-up in the long jump with a 23-00.75 effort, just behind the champion Justin Gleason of Owatonna who had a jump of 23-01.75.
Rounding out the results for the Rebels on Saturday was the girls 4x100 relay, finishing eighth.
Team wise, the Champlin Park boys finished fourth with 52 points. Andover won the boys team title with 62.2 points and Rosemount won the girls with 93, their third-straight title.
Other Results
Expectations were high for Armstrong junior Noah Breker after winning the boys 3200 meter run on Thursday. He was seeded first for the 1600 meter run on Saturday.
He wasn’t able to make it a sweep of the distance events as he finished in fourth place with a 4:13.99. Daniel Vanacker of Forest Lake won with a 4:10.27.
But perhaps the most surprising result for the Falcons came in the boys 4x100 relay. They were seeded eighth and were in lane eight for the final, but gave Champlin Park a run for their money, finishing second with a 42.00. Anchoring that relay was senior Erik Fredrickson, who finished seventh in the 100.
In the field, senior Clea Cesare finished ninth (35-03) for Armstrong in the girls triple jump. For the boys, senior Jordan McClom came in sixth (21-09) in the long jump. Senior Peyton Newbern was fifth (6-02) in the high jump.
Cooper junior Jaxon Howard outperformed his seed in the discus just like he did on Thursday in the shot put, finishing in second with a best throw of 177-02. It would’ve been a tough task to come away with the title as Hayden Bills of Rosemount recorded a 196-02 effort, a new state record.
For Park Center, senior Laubenra Ben finished her two final races of her high school career in the girls 100 and 200 meter dash. She came in fourth (12.00) in the 100 and second (24.01) in the 200. Also representing the Pirates at the state meet was senior Da’Jon Borom in the boys’ high jump, finishing 16th.
