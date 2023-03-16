District-36A-Maresh_Bill.jpg

Bill Maresh has coached the Champlin Park wrestling team since 1992.

After a lengthy spell in wrestling, both as an athlete and coach, Bill Maresh is calling it a career. Maresh is stepping down as Champlin Park head wrestling coach after 31 years in the position.

As is the case with most longtime coaches, there isn’t any specific reason why Maresh is stepping down. To him, it just felt like the right time. He says he’ll finally be able to have some free time with his wife in the winter with head coaching duties off his plate.

Coaching your kids – a bond like no other

After coaching his son at Champlin Park, Bill Maresh, right, spent some time coaching alongside his son Sam with the Rebels.

