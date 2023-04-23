There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the Champlin Park girls lacrosse program and it’s easy to see why.
Finishing 8-7 last year and losing in the Section 7 semifinals, the Rebels were certainly looking forward to the start of the next season. They’re returning their top five scorers from last year, as well as pretty much a majority of their lineup.
And of the five leading scorers returning, only one is a senior. Not only will Champlin Park look to have a strong season in 2023, but 2024 figures to be a promising one as well.
But focused on this group, head coach Jeff Johnson says expectations are high.
“Basically bringing back most of our sophomore class,” Johnson said. “We have a huge 2024 class. Those girls are all juniors now and coming of age. We’re going to get good production out of them and hopefully play our best lacrosse when we get into sections.”
Midfielder Annabelle Johnson was the leading scorer for the Rebels last year, scoring 40 goals and assisting another 26. Behind her was fellow midfielder Lauren Schindlbeck with 33 goals and 12 assists. Both are juniors and captains on this year's squad.
The third leading scorer last year was attacker Megan Peter, who had 11 goals and 21 assists. She’s one of just five seniors on a team filled with sophomores and juniors. The other top scorers returning are sophomore midfielder Alayna Roehl (19 goals, 7 assists) and junior midfielder Ella Engstrom (14 goals, 11 assists).
Normally a team returning this much production is a senior-heavy team, but Champlin Park’s group is ahead of the curve.
“A lot of times that's when teams find success, when their (top) groups are seniors,” Johnson said. “The team that’s on the field now, other than Megan (Peter), it's going to be the same team that’s on the field next season. We have a bright future for us and we’re going to win a fair amount of games this year as well as next year.
They’ve already been scoring at an impressive clip to start the 2023 season. They scored 22, 15 and 17 goals in wins against Coon Rapids, Rogers and Totino-Grace. But with those teams posting a combined 2-6 record through the early part of the season, they knew tougher challenges awaited them.
On Saturday, April 22, the Rebels hosted Wayzata, who won their first two games. The Trojans delivered Champlin Park their first loss of the season in a 8-5 win.
“It was a nice test today to go against Wayzata, they’re a good squad,” Johnson said. “We knew it was going to be a good battle coming. They were undefeated, we were undefeated. Felt like we left a lot out there. We had some good opportunities, their goalie had an outstanding day and made a lot of saves and kept us from finishing.”
It was an early test to see how the Rebels stacked up against another solid team expected to win a lot of games.
“Getting that test helps us understand what we need to work on and how we can improve,” Johnson said. “When we get into the latter half of our schedule it gets more competitive when we face Armstrong, Maple Grove, Andover, Elk River, Centennial, those are some good teams.”
As expected with the production they have returning, scoring goals hasn’t been an issue so far. Johnson is already up to 20 points on the season, with 9 goals and 11 assists. Schindlbeck and freshman attacker Reese Hagenbart also have 9 goals apiece.
With a squad ready to perform now and set up well for the future, it’s an exciting time for the Champlin Park girls lacrosse program.
