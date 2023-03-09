The Champlin Park girls basketball squad rolled on with their run in the Section 5AAAA tournament, facing Roseville in the semifinals Wednesday, March 8.
Roseville, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, entered the game with a 17-10 record. Still a few games under .500, Champlin Park (11-14) gave the Raiders all they could handle in the first half.
The Rebels were down 40-36 at the half, answering every run Roseville had. They needed to remain perfect in the second half if they were to pull off the upset. The Raiders’ strong guard play propelled their team in the second half and pulled away for an 82-63 win to advance to Friday night’s championship game.
The lead extended to 10 a couple times in the first half for Roseville but the Rebels stayed in it. Guards Nicole Lillard and Ava Holman kept them in it with a few 3-pointers and runs at the rim. They also got key contributions from their bench forwards Jadyn Spann and Reese Hagenbart with starting forward Mariah Pates in foul trouble. Hagenbart had a pair of blocks to patrol the paint.
It was only a matter of time before Roseville began putting up points in bunches. Champlin Park struggled to contain their guards on the perimeter. Junior guard Kendall Barnes excelled at getting to the rim on her way to scoring a game-high 31 points.
The Raiders also did a good job of finding the open shooter when the defense collapsed in the paint. Senior guard Lily Peper and freshman guard Mira Jackson were crucial in that department, knocking down multiple 3-pointers. Peper had 19 points and Jackson had 13.
The smallest lead Roseville had in the second half was 42-40. From there, they went on a quick 8-2 run to lead 50-42. They worked to make it 69-51 later in the half to separate themselves entirely. They outscored Champlin Park 42-27 in the second half.
The Rebels stayed in the game for as long as they could but could never go on a sustained run. Holman finished with 15 points and Pates had 13. Senior guards Rian Giles and Ashlee Burchette had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Roseville will take on Maple Grove in the Section 5AAAA final Friday, March 10 at Anoka High School.
Champlin Park will lose some key pieces next season but still return some intriguing talent. The biggest is Holman, the team's leading scorer at 12.2 per game. Pates will be the primary forward returning, averaging 6.3 PPG this season. Off the bench, junior guard Natalia Tolentino and sophomore guard Olivia Mehl were key players in the rotation.
But they will be losing three other starters in Burchette, Lillard and Giles.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.