Champlin Park senior Nicole Lillard (1) drives to the paint in the first half against Armstrong Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Armstrong High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The challenge for the Champlin Park girls basketball team this fall is replacing their three leading scorers from last year, led by career 1,000-point scorer Mikaelah Counce. She was a staple for the Rebels over the years, leading Champlin Park in scoring in all four of her years on the team, including 13.9 last year.

Ava Holman was second on the team with 12.2. Alecia Bates was third with 8.0

Champlin Park junior Ava Holman (21) drives to the basket in the second half against Armstrong Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Armstrong High School.
Champlin Park senior Ashlee Burchette (5) brings the ball up the court in the second half against Armstrong Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Armstrong High School.
Champlin Park sophomore Olivia Mehl (10) puts up a layup in the second half against Armstrong Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Armstrong High School.
Champlin Park junior Natalia Tolentino takes a jump shot in the first half against Armstrong Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Armstrong High School.

