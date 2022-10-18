The stage was set at Mounds View High School for the Mustangs to host Champlin Park in the Section 5AAA girls soccer final Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The two schools are no strangers in the postseason. They met in 2021 in the semifinals and in the final in 2020. The Rebels won in 2020 with Mounds View returning the favor in 2021.
Once again they took the field, looking to punch their ticket to the state tournament. For Champlin Park, it would’ve been their second trip to state in four years.
Instead, they were held scoreless for just the third time this year, losing 1-0 to the top-seeded Mustangs.
It’s no secret that the key to Champlin Park having success hinged on the performance of midfielder Paige Kalal. She has carried the Rebels in the goalscoring department all season long, but couldn’t get going in this game.
The Mustangs made it their top priority, a wise decision, to bottle up Kalal in midfield. She rarely had time on the ball to create space, make a run, or find an open teammate.
Mounds View’s goal came right as the second half started. With chances coming few and far between in the first half, they pounced on an opportunity right away.
Working the ball down the right side and into the penalty box, forward Sophia Ohmann got a clean look in front of goal and put the Mustangs ahead 1-0 a minute and 38 seconds into the half. It wasn’t the cleanest goal, but it did the trick.
It was the type of goal that was needed on the night. Neither side created a good chance on their own in the first half. Champlin Park had a free kick from a long way out saved and Mounds View had a shot saved after the Rebels’ backline was dispossessed. There was only one shot on goal between the two.
Once the Mustangs took the lead, the desperation began to set in for the Rebels as their attack opened up.
Kalal’s best scoring chance came with 26 minutes left. She made a run down the middle of the penalty box, shielding the defender from the ball. A pass from forward Sophia Lehman reached her and she shot it on her first touch from close range. Mounds View goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine was in perfect position, getting a hand on the ball to direct the shot wide.
It was a great shot but an even better save, keeping the Rebels down a goal.
With under 10 minutes remaining, Champlin Park thought they had equalized. After Kalal collided with McAlpine for the ball, forward Kylie Scott was there to put the loose ball into the net, but Kalal was whistled for a foul for impeding with the goalkeeper. The scoreline remained 1-0.
It was fitting the closest the Rebels came to tying the game came in the final minutes. Desperately sending players and passes forward, forward Olivia Mehl took a shot from the right side of goal. McAlpine made another impressive save and tipped it off the post. The Rebels couldn’t believe the miss.
That was it for scoring chances for Champlin Park as the final whistle sounded, ending in Mounds View rushing the field to celebrate their section-straight section title. The Mustangs played to their strengths on the defensive end and it paid off.
Champlin Park finishes the season 9-7-2. It’s also the end of two stellar careers from Kalal and goalkeeper Sarah Martin, both earning All-State honors throughout their time with the Rebels and possibly again this year.
They’ll team up with the Minnesota Gophers next year, but their high school journeys came to an end in the Section 5AAA final. Ten seniors in total will depart, including second-leading goalscorer forward Kylie Scott, captain Jordan Volstad, midfielder Abby McKeon, forward Riley Ping and midfielder Sam Blachowiak.
A number of key players will be back next year, such as Mehl, Lehman, junior defender Carissa Brue, sophomore midfielder Sophie Blanchette, sophomore defender Mackenzye Lee and junior midfielder Lyla Bombardier.
