DSC_1270.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park midfielder Lyla Bombardier (7) takes a shot in the first half against Mounds View in the Section 5AAA final Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Mounds View High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The stage was set at Mounds View High School for the Mustangs to host Champlin Park in the Section 5AAA girls soccer final Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The two schools are no strangers in the postseason. They met in 2021 in the semifinals and in the final in 2020. The Rebels won in 2020 with Mounds View returning the favor in 2021.

DSC_1261.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park midfielder Sophie Blanchette (3) looks for an open teammate in the first half against Mounds View in the Section 5AAA final Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Mounds View High School.
DSC_1335.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park midfielder Paige Kalal (5) chases down the ball in the second half against Mounds View in the Section 5AAA final Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Mounds View High School.
DSC_1285.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park forward Kylie Scott (9) chases down a defender in the second half against Mounds View in the Section 5AAA final Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Mounds View High School.
DSC_1349.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park midfielder Paige Kalal (5) has her shot saved by Mounds View goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine (00) in the second half of the Section 5AAA final Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Mounds View High School.
DSC_1300.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park forward Sophia Lehman (8) on the ball in the second half against Mounds View in the Section 5AAA final Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Mounds View High School.

Tags

Load comments