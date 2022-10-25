DSC_1890.JPG
Champlin park outside hitter Marlie Hanson (10) puts the ball over the net against Armstrong in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

 The Section 5AAAA tournament began Tuesday night with four games taking place.

Once holding the top ranking in Class 4A, Champlin Park earned the No. 2 seed in Section 5 tournament, matching up with No. 7 Armstrong in the first round. It was the first meeting between the Falcons and Rebels this season.

Reese Axness (3) and Kathryn Adley (13) combine for the block for Champlin Park against Armstrong in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Champlin Park High School.
Armstrong libero Madison Fondow (7) keeps the ball in play against Champlin Park in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park senior Teagahn Hanson (8) sets the ball against Armstrong in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Champlin Park High School.
Armstrong freshman Sarahya College (11) tries to block the ball against Champlin Park in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Champlin Park High School.
Champlin Park outside hitter Marlie Hanson (10) sends the ball over the net against Armstrong in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Champlin Park High School.
Armstrong senior Megan Dailey (6) makes a play on the ball against Champlin Park in the Section 5AAAA quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Champlin Park High School.

