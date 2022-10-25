The Section 5AAAA tournament began Tuesday night with four games taking place.
Once holding the top ranking in Class 4A, Champlin Park earned the No. 2 seed in Section 5 tournament, matching up with No. 7 Armstrong in the first round. It was the first meeting between the Falcons and Rebels this season.
Champlin Park flexed their muscles and continued their stellar season (23-5), sweeping Armstrong 3-0 to advance to the semifinals. They took care of business early in the first set, jumping out to a 9-1 lead before the Falcons called timeout. The Rebels’ front line was blocking seemingly everything at the net.
It was a 16-4 lead, eventually becoming a 25-10 set win.
Armstrong came out in the second set determined to not roll over. They took an early 4-1 lead and kept the score close down 14-9. Junio Jade Peterson began to impose her will at the net with some crucial blocks and kills.
But the excellence of Champlin Park was not to be denied. Outside hitters Carly Gilk and Marlie Hanson were too much for the Falcons to handle. They pulled ahead 17-10 and finished off the set 25-13.
They dominated the final set, leading 10-1 and then 19-3. It finished 25-6 to cap off their 10th 3-0 win this season. They were able to empty their bench late in the third set to give a few seniors who haven’t seen the floor much some game time on senior night. Seniors Makenna Martin, Lora Barrett, Teagahn Hanson and Alyssa Vreeman all got the chance to play in the section tournament.
Currently the No. 2 team in the latest coaches poll, the Rebels have lost only five times this year. Their latest came on Oct. 18 against Rogers, another team ranked in the top 10.
Champlin Park will take on No. 3 seed Maple Grove in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Champlin Park High School. The Crimson scored a 3-0 win as well over No. 6 Osseo.
For Armstrong, their season ends with an 8-18 record, a five-win improvement from 2021.
Other Section 5AAAA scores
No. 1 Wayzata def. No. 8 Park Center 3-0 (25-6, 25-14, 25-16)
No. 3 Maple Grove def. No. 6 Osseo 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-13)
No. 4 Hopkins def. No. 5 Spring Lake Park 3-2 (20-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 16-14)
