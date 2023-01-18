As the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and Roseville/Mahtomedi girls hockey teams squared off on the ice Tuesday night at Coon Rapids Ice Center, they were doing so with a bigger message in mind.

The theme for the game was Mental Health Awareness Night, sponsored by Sophie’s Squad, a non-profit organization with a goal to improve mental health in young athletes by raising awareness of mental health issues and providing resources for seeking out help.

DSC_8493.JPG
Buy Now

Sophie’s Squad set up a table at the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids’ girls hockey game to educate spectors on their organization's goal and stressing the importance of seeking out help for mental health issues.
DSC_8508.JPG
Buy Now

Spectators at the game write words of encouragement for those struggling with their mental health.
DSC_8402.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids sophomore forward Lily McKenzie (20) celebrates with freshman forward Sydney Burnevik (17) after Burnevik gives the Bluebirds a 3-2 lead in the first period against Roseville/Mahtomedi Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Coon Rapids Ice Center.
DSC_8342.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids senior forward Emma Olson (6) controls the puck in the first period against Roseville/Mahtomedi Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Coon Rapids Ice Center.
DSC_8461.JPG
Buy Now

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids senior forward Brooklyn Johnson (22) receives a pass from sophomore forward Lily McKenzie (20) in the second period against Roseville/Mahtomedi Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Coon Rapids Ice Center.

Tags

Load comments